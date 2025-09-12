OTT Releases This Week: From Coolie To Saiyaara, Check The List Of Films & Shows For The Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | September 12, 2025
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases have arrived. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on digital platforms, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Rajinikanth's latest action thriller Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, centres around Deva (Rajinikanth), whose life is turned upside down when he learns about the mysterious death of his companion Rajasekar. Determined to get to the bottom of it, Deva decides to take matters into his own hands. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Saiyaara is a modern-day romantic tale that beautifully captures the journey of love, longing, and togetherness. The film is available to watch on Netflix
You and Everything Else is a romantic K-drama that follows the complex, lifelong friendship of two women, Ryu Eun-jung and Cheon Sang-yeon. It is streaming on Netflix
Directed and written by Past Lives filmmaker Celine Song, Materialists explores the emotional and moral complexities of love, ambition, and wealth in modern-day New York. It will be streaming on Netflix
Do You Wanna Partner is a comedy-drama series that centres on two dynamic best friends—Shikha and Anahita (portrayed by Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty), who embark on a bold quest to establish their own alcohol venture. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Task is a crime drama series that consists of seven episodes and is set along Philly's Main Line. It follows an FBI task force investigating a series of violent home invasion burglaries. It is streaming on JioHotstar
Meesha is a survival drama film which is written and directed by Emcy Joseph. It follows the journey of a group of men trapped in a life-or-death situation. The film is streaming on ManoramaMAX
