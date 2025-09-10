Two Much OTT Release Date: When & Where To watch Kajol, Twinkle Khanna's Talk Show Online

Two Much OTT Release Date | Photo Credit: Prime Video

Twinkle Khanna and Kajol are bringing a new talk show together, Two Much. The show will feature unfiltered and unapologetic conversations among hosts Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, alongside various Indian celebrities, addressing topics such as unrestrained truthfulness, pointed opinions, and enlightening discussions.

The show explores themes like unscripted honesty, sharp perspectives, and thoughtful discussions infused with wit and humour. The show is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video, starting from September 25, 2025.

About Two Much

The streaming platform shared the intriguing poster of the show on Instagram, "Things are about to get a bit Two Much ✨#TwoMuchOnPrime, New Talk Show, September 25." The show promises to offer an adventurous, innovative, and relatable experience through the combination of entertainment and authentic conversations. The show is co-presented by Kohler and Kalyan Jewellers.

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are set to make an appearance

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are all set to make an appearance together in Kajol and Twinkle's upcoming show. The show is set to feature the biggest names of Bollywood, and reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar too have signed up for it. According to reports, Salman and Aamir have already shot for the episode in the city, and fans are excited to see the two Khans together after a very long time.

Kajol's professional front

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Vishal Furia's Maa. In the film, Kajol plays Ambika, a protective mother who saves her daughter from a supernatural curse and demonic forces after her husband dies. The film was released in theatres on June 27, 2025, and received mixed reviews from critics who widely praised Kajol's performance. She was also seen in Sarzameen, directed by Boman Irani's son Kayoze Irani. The film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan in the lead roles.