 Two Much OTT Release Date: When & Where To watch Kajol, Twinkle Khanna's Talk Show Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTwo Much OTT Release Date: When & Where To watch Kajol, Twinkle Khanna's Talk Show Online

Two Much OTT Release Date: When & Where To watch Kajol, Twinkle Khanna's Talk Show Online

Twinkle Khanna and Kajol are bringing a new talk show together, Two Much. The show will feature unfiltered and unapologetic conversations among hosts Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, alongside various Indian celebrities, addressing topics such as unrestrained truthfulness, pointed opinions, and enlightening discussions.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 01:21 PM IST
article-image
Two Much OTT Release Date | Photo Credit: Prime Video

Twinkle Khanna and Kajol are bringing a new talk show together, Two Much. The show will feature unfiltered and unapologetic conversations among hosts Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, alongside various Indian celebrities, addressing topics such as unrestrained truthfulness, pointed opinions, and enlightening discussions.

The show explores themes like unscripted honesty, sharp perspectives, and thoughtful discussions infused with wit and humour. The show is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video, starting from September 25, 2025.

About Two Much

The streaming platform shared the intriguing poster of the show on Instagram, "Things are about to get a bit Two Much ✨#TwoMuchOnPrime, New Talk Show, September 25." The show promises to offer an adventurous, innovative, and relatable experience through the combination of entertainment and authentic conversations. The show is co-presented by Kohler and Kalyan Jewellers.

FPJ Shorts
'Congratulations Sir, Aapko License Mil Gaya': Jemimah Rodrigues Reveals Her Witty Interaction With SRK Amid Ad Shoot; Video
'Congratulations Sir, Aapko License Mil Gaya': Jemimah Rodrigues Reveals Her Witty Interaction With SRK Amid Ad Shoot; Video
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Urges Centre To Exempt Spending On Young India School Construction From FRBM Limit
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Urges Centre To Exempt Spending On Young India School Construction From FRBM Limit
UP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Registration Begins Today; Check Schedule And Fees
UP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Registration Begins Today; Check Schedule And Fees
'Murder By State': Lady Riding On Scooter Loses Balance Due To Pothole On Mangalore Highway, Gets Crushed To Death By Passing Truck; Video
'Murder By State': Lady Riding On Scooter Loses Balance Due To Pothole On Mangalore Highway, Gets Crushed To Death By Passing Truck; Video

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are set to make an appearance

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are all set to make an appearance together in Kajol and Twinkle's upcoming show. The show is set to feature the biggest names of Bollywood, and reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar too have signed up for it. According to reports, Salman and Aamir have already shot for the episode in the city, and fans are excited to see the two Khans together after a very long time.

Two Much Talk Show

Two Much Talk Show | Prime Video

Read Also
Anurag Kashyap Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Series Of The Actor-Director On OTT
article-image

Kajol's professional front

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Vishal Furia's Maa. In the film, Kajol plays Ambika, a protective mother who saves her daughter from a supernatural curse and demonic forces after her husband dies. The film was released in theatres on June 27, 2025, and received mixed reviews from critics who widely praised Kajol's performance. She was also seen in Sarzameen, directed by Boman Irani's son Kayoze Irani. The film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan in the lead roles.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Filmmaker Anuparna Roy's Bold Speech At Venice Film Festival Goes Viral: 'Palestinians Are No...

Indian Filmmaker Anuparna Roy's Bold Speech At Venice Film Festival Goes Viral: 'Palestinians Are No...

Watch Jolly LLB 3 Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi Promise Double Comedy & Drama In This...

Watch Jolly LLB 3 Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi Promise Double Comedy & Drama In This...

Two Much OTT Release Date: When & Where To watch Kajol, Twinkle Khanna's Talk Show Online

Two Much OTT Release Date: When & Where To watch Kajol, Twinkle Khanna's Talk Show Online

Kajal Aggarwal Reveals 'Baseless' News About Her Death Disturbed Family: 'They Kept Receiving...

Kajal Aggarwal Reveals 'Baseless' News About Her Death Disturbed Family: 'They Kept Receiving...

Sanjay Dutt Announces His First Restaurant 'Solaire' In Mumbai's BKC: What's On The Menu?

Sanjay Dutt Announces His First Restaurant 'Solaire' In Mumbai's BKC: What's On The Menu?