 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 20: Tulsi Shifts To Anjar, Starts A Textile Business
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 20: Tulsi Shifts To Anjar, Starts A Textile Business

From Tulsi shifting to Anjar and starting a textile business to Noina taking over Shanti Niketan, today's episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 was quite interesting.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 11:08 PM IST
article-image
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 20: Today's episode starts with Tulsi shifting to Anjar, Gujarat. She decides to stay there at Amba Niwas, the old house of the Virani family. The show then takes a leap of six years, and it is shown that Noina is shooting for a lifestyle magazine in Shanti Niketan, and in the camera, she is showing the furniture and the paintings of the house. Maharaj ji is still working in Shanti Niketan, but he is upset with Noina's behaviour.

Later, it is shown that in Anjar, Tulsi has started a textile business, and has many girls and women as shareholders in her company, and they all stay in Amba Niwas very happily. A man comes and tells Tulsi that they would like to give an award to her at an event, which will take place in Mumbai. But Tulsi denies it.

She later tells the man that 51% of the shares of her company are with Madhav. When the man asks who Madhav is, Tulsi reveals that she is talking about Lord Krishna. Later, she says that she gives Madhav's share in the temple, and that the money is used for the needy people.

Tulsi later takes the man inside the house and says that if he looks through her vision, he will find Lord Krishna in the house. She gives the man a tour of the house, and Tulsi can see Lord Krishna at multiple places. When they sit to eat food, the man says that while he couldn't see Lord Krishna, he could feel that he was around.

At Shanti Niketan, it is shown that Noina is ruling, and she tells new cooks to make seven course dinner for her guests. When the cooks say that they busy making soup for Daksha and Gayatri, Noina tells to give them packaged soup, and make dinner for guests. Maharaj ji overhears it and tells Noina that Daksha and Gayatri won't like packaged soup. So, Noina tells him that even she doesn't like him, but he is still working there.

Later, Noina's sister comes and tells that their aunt is coming and she wants to meet Mihir. Noina says that tonight there's a dinner with investors, so Mihir will come for it, so at that time, their aunt can meet him. We are shown Rithik in a very mature look, sitting with the investors, and later Mihir enters in a stylish avatar.

On the other hand, in Anjar, Tulsi is prepping up for the wedding of one of the girls who is staying with her, and they all start celebrating during the preparation.

Now, let's wait and watch what will happen in tomorrow's episode.

