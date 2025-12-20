Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 16 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer Set To Enter ₹ 500 Crore Club

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection | YouTube

Amid all the controversies, Aditay Dhar's Dhurandhar has proved to be one of the biggest hits of 2025. The movie had a very good week one, but it showed a huge jump during its second week, and had a fantastic two-week run at the box office. It started the third week with a bang, and now, with its day 16 collection, the film is all set to enter the Rs. 500 crore club.

According to Sacnilk, in 15 days, Dhurandhar minted Rs. 483 crore. Now, according to early estimates, on its day 16, the film might collect around Rs. 30-35 crore, so the total will be around Rs. 513-518 crore.

Dhurandhar To Beat Gadar 2 & Pathaan At The Box Office

By the end of its third weekend, Dhuradhar will easily beat the lifetime collection of Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2. The 2023 release had minted Rs. 525.7 crore at the box office.

But, there's also a strong possibility that the Ranveer Singh starrer, by the end of its third weekend, might surpass the lifetime collection of Pathaan as well. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer collected Rs. 543.09 crore.

Will Dhurandhar Beat Animal, Stree 2 And Chhaava?

While we can expect that Dhurandhar will easily beat Animal, it will be interesting to see whether it will be able to surpass the lifetime collection of Stree 2 and Chhaava.

The Ranbir Kapoor starrer had collected Rs. 553.87 crore, Shraddha Kapoor's film had minted Rs. 597.99, and the Vicky Kaushal starrer became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 with a collection of Rs. 601.54 crore.

Highest-Grossing Hindi Films

If we look at the highest-grossing Hindi films, Dhurandhar is at the seventh position right now. It will easily come in the top 5. But let's wait and watch whether it will be able to enter the top 3 or become the highest-grossing Hindi film, beating Jawan at the box office.