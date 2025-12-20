 Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 16 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer Set To Enter ₹ 500 Crore Club
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 16 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer Set To Enter ₹ 500 Crore Club

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 16 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer Set To Enter ₹ 500 Crore Club

Dhurandhar is all set to achieve a new feat, as the film will be entering the Rs. 500 crore club with its day 16 collection. The film had a fantastic two-week run at the box office, and it started the third week with a bang, even leaving the new release, Avatar: Fire and Ash, behind. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 10:10 PM IST
article-image
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection | YouTube

Amid all the controversies, Aditay Dhar's Dhurandhar has proved to be one of the biggest hits of 2025. The movie had a very good week one, but it showed a huge jump during its second week, and had a fantastic two-week run at the box office. It started the third week with a bang, and now, with its day 16 collection, the film is all set to enter the Rs. 500 crore club.

According to Sacnilk, in 15 days, Dhurandhar minted Rs. 483 crore. Now, according to early estimates, on its day 16, the film might collect around Rs. 30-35 crore, so the total will be around Rs. 513-518 crore.

Read Also
'Sarkar Mein Hamare Modi Ji Aur...': Kangana Ranaut Praises Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, But Doesn't...
article-image

Dhurandhar To Beat Gadar 2 & Pathaan At The Box Office

By the end of its third weekend, Dhuradhar will easily beat the lifetime collection of Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2. The 2023 release had minted Rs. 525.7 crore at the box office.

FPJ Shorts
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 20: Tulsi Shifts To Anjar, Starts A Textile Business
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 20: Tulsi Shifts To Anjar, Starts A Textile Business
ED Seizes ₹1.8 Cr Cash, Freezes ₹99 Cr Assets Of Jai Corp Director Anand Jain In ₹2,434-Cr Fraud Probe
ED Seizes ₹1.8 Cr Cash, Freezes ₹99 Cr Assets Of Jai Corp Director Anand Jain In ₹2,434-Cr Fraud Probe
GE Academy Defeated Chembur Karnataka By 148 Runs
GE Academy Defeated Chembur Karnataka By 148 Runs
Mumbai News: Special SC/ST Court Convicts 2 Men For Murder Of BMC Official Over Inter-Caste Marriage Dispute
Mumbai News: Special SC/ST Court Convicts 2 Men For Murder Of BMC Official Over Inter-Caste Marriage Dispute

But, there's also a strong possibility that the Ranveer Singh starrer, by the end of its third weekend, might surpass the lifetime collection of Pathaan as well. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer collected Rs. 543.09 crore.

Will Dhurandhar Beat Animal, Stree 2 And Chhaava?

While we can expect that Dhurandhar will easily beat Animal, it will be interesting to see whether it will be able to surpass the lifetime collection of Stree 2 and Chhaava.

The Ranbir Kapoor starrer had collected Rs. 553.87 crore, Shraddha Kapoor's film had minted Rs. 597.99, and the Vicky Kaushal starrer became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 with a collection of Rs. 601.54 crore.

Read Also
'Dhurandhar Is Built Like A Man...': Sandeep Reddy Vanga Hails Ranveer Singh's Film For Carrying...
article-image

Highest-Grossing Hindi Films

If we look at the highest-grossing Hindi films, Dhurandhar is at the seventh position right now. It will easily come in the top 5. But let's wait and watch whether it will be able to enter the top 3 or become the highest-grossing Hindi film, beating Jawan at the box office.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 20: Tulsi Shifts To Anjar, Starts A...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 20: Tulsi Shifts To Anjar, Starts A...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 16 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer Set To Enter ₹ 500 Crore...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 16 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer Set To Enter ₹ 500 Crore...

Nora Fatehi Meets With A Road Accident In Mumbai While Heading For Sunburn Festival 2025, Suffers...

Nora Fatehi Meets With A Road Accident In Mumbai While Heading For Sunburn Festival 2025, Suffers...

'Bhagwan Ki Daya Se Achcha Khasa Hai Mere Paas...': Elvish Yadav Shares Clarification After Munawar...

'Bhagwan Ki Daya Se Achcha Khasa Hai Mere Paas...': Elvish Yadav Shares Clarification After Munawar...

'They Are Not Ready For This': Dhruv Rathee Hints At Releasing A Video On Dhurandhar; Claims A...

'They Are Not Ready For This': Dhruv Rathee Hints At Releasing A Video On Dhurandhar; Claims A...