 Nora Fatehi Meets With A Road Accident In Mumbai While Heading For Sunburn Festival 2025, Suffers Concussion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi met with a road accident in Mumbai while she was heading for Sunburn Festival 2025. Reportedly, she has suffered from a concussion, but the actress decided to fulfil her professional commitment. She will be making an appearance at American DJ David Guetta's concert at the festival.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 09:23 PM IST
Nora Fatehi | Instagram

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi met with a road accident in Mumbai while she was heading for Sunburn Festival 2025. Reportedly, she has suffered from a concussion, but decided to fulfil her professional commitment. The actress will be making an appearance at American DJ David Guetta's concert at the festival.

A source told Hindustan Times, “Nora Fatehi was involved in an unfortunate car accident, while on her way to the Sunburn Festival for her scheduled appearance with David Guetta, as a drunk driver rammed into her car. Her team immediately rushed her to the nearest hospital, where the doctors conducted a CT scan to rule out hemorrhagic injury or internal bleeding. Doctors confirmed Nora has sustained a slight concussion from the impact.”

“Despite medical advice to rest, Nora insisted on returning to work and fulfilling her professional commitments, and made her scheduled appearance at Sunburn 2025 tonight," added the source.

Nora has not yet shared any statement regarding the accident. But, we are sure her fans would be very worried about her health. Hope the actress is fit and fine.

Nora Fatehi Movies

This year, Nora was seen in movies like Be Happy, Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, and Thamma. Her performance in Be Happy and the dance number in Thamma had grabbed everyone's attention. She was also seen in Netflix's series The Royals, in which she played a pivotal role.

She currently has two South movies lined up, KD: The Devil and Kanchana 4. While the former is a Kannada movie, the latter is a Tamil film. Both movies are slated to hit the big screens in 2026, and KD will be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi.

