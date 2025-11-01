Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 1: Noina Jumps Into The Fire To Save Mihir

Jio Hotstar

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 1: Today's episode starts with Tulsi and Angad going to Vrinda's house to explain to her family that they should not get her married to Suhas. On the way, Tulsi tells Angad to stay calm and not create any scene at Vrinda's house. Pari calls Ranvijay, and he asks her where Angad is, so she says that he might be in the office.

In the office, Mihir and Noina are working, and to get a file, the former goes to Angad's cabin. Suhas comes and tries to burn Angad's cabin, thinking that he is in the office. But it is actually Mihir who is in the cabin. Fire breaks out in Angad's cabin, and Mihir gets stuck there. Noina comes and jumps into the fire to save Mihir. Later, firefighters come and rescue them.

At Vrinda's house, Tulsi tells Malti that her daughter is a very good girl, and she deserves a better guy. Malti reveals that they have already called off the marriage.

After listening to what Malti said, Angad goes into Vrinda's room and tells her that she can join the job again. Tulsi understands that Angad likes Vrinda. While going home, Tulsi tells Angad that Vrinda should not work with him, as he is getting married to Mitali, and things might get complicated.

Mihir and Noina come home, and the latter applies ointment on the former's injuries. Mihir is sad that when he needs Tulsi, she is not around. So, Noina tries to flirt with him and says that she will always be there for him.

Tulsi comes home, and Munni tells her about Mihir. When Tulsi goes to the room, Mihir gets upset and tells her that when he needed her, she was not at home. Tulsi tells Mihir that she had gone to Vrinda's house, so Mihir shouts at her and says that once again she thought about someone else and not about her family.

Meanwhile, Maharaj ji is chanting Hanuman Chalisa and sprinkling water in the house. Angad asks him why he is doing it, so Maharaj ji reveals that a lot of weird things are happening in the house, and he is trying to keep evil spirits away. Angad starts asking him more about it, so Maharaj ji asks him whether something happened with Mitali again.

Maharaj ji reveals that a couple of times he saw Mitali behaving weirdly and talking in a different voice. He tells Angad that it all started after Mitali fainted near a graveyard. Maharaj ji says that there is a man's spirit roaming there who was murdered. He tells Angad to take Mitali to a tantrik. But Angad says he won't do anything like that.

Angad decides to go to the graveyard to know the truth. After he enters the graveyard, Angad feels that someone is following him, and he sees a shadow.

Now, in tomorrow's episode, we will come to know whose shadow it is!