Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 31: Angad Rescues Vrinda; Her Mother Calls Off Marriage To Suhas

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, (Friday, October 31), Angad notices Suhas taking Vrinda to a hotel room and immediately feels concerned for her safety. Inside the room, Suhas tries to kiss Vrinda and get intimate, but when she refuses, he forces himself on her, insisting that she do whatever pleases him.

From outside, Angad hears the commotion and rushes to the hotel staff, urging her to open the door. As soon as the door is opened, Angad sees Suhas forcibly trying to assault Vrinda.

Angad rushes inside and pushes Suhas away from Vrinda. Enraged, Suhas slaps Angad, and a fight breaks out between them, with Angad fighting back fiercely. Vrinda starts crying and tries to stop Angad. However, when the hotel security arrives, Vrinda sides with Suhas and claims that Angad has misunderstood the situation. Angad tries to explain that Suhas has wronged her, but Vrinda insists he let it go.

Suhas, enraged, takes Vrinda back home. There, he lies to everyone, claiming that Vrinda caused a scene at the five-star hotel and that Angad had also shown up. However, in front of Suhas' brother, mother, and the rest of the chawl residents, Vrinda reveals the truth that Suhas had taken her to the hotel room. She admits she doesn't know how Angad managed to get there.

A fight then breaks out between Vrinda's brother and Suhas, but the latter continues to defend himself, insisting that their wedding is just five days away.

Vrinda's mother loses her temper at Suhas and scolds him. She demands that he apologise to Vrinda and her brother. She even slaps him. Vrinda's relatives step in to defend her and insist that she should never marry someone like him. Vrinda’s mother praises her daughter and declares that she will only marry a wealthy and deserving man. She tells Vrinda never to meet Suhas again and not to cry over him.

Suhas tells Ranvijay that he will take revenge on Angad. He pressures Ranvijay to call Pari and ask her about Angad's whereabouts.

Angad returns to Mitali at the hotel, only to find her sitting angrily and behaving very strangely - as if possessed. She screams loudly and speaks in an eerie voice, demanding eggs and meat. Shocked by her sudden change, Angad listens as Mitali claims to be Bantu, saying, "They killed me, eight years ago behind the chawl."

Mitali again insists on eating mutton, and when Angad orders it, she eats it. Suddenly, she snaps back to her senses, horrified and confused at how she just ate the mutton.

At Shantiniketan, Angad recounts everything to Tulsi about what happened at the hotel, including Suhas' attempt to force himself on Vrinda. He admits that he is deeply worried about her and fears that if she ends up marrying Suhas, her life will be ruined. Tulsi, equally concerned for Vrinda, insists that they must stand by her and support her through this difficult time.