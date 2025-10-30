Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Not Going Off-Air, Smriti Irani Starrer Might Take A Leap

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2 has impressed the fans, and it is getting a good TRP as well. The show has been steady at the second position in the TRP list. However, recently, there were reports that the Smriti Irani starrer is going off-air. But now, according to a source, the show might take a leap, and Smriti will be a part of it.

A source close to production revealed, "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi might be shooting some interesting plot in the upcoming days. The show might head for a leap and Smriti is very much still a part of it."

Currently, in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, there are multiple tracks going on, like Noina trying to break Mihir-Tulsi's marriage, Vrinda and Angad's love story, Mitali's dark secret, and more.

During the past two weeks, the show surely grabbed everyone's attention due to Om (Kiran Karmarkar) and Parvati's (Sakshi Tanwar) cameo, and of course, the cameo of none other than Bill Gates.

Smriti, who made her acting comeback with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, had shared a heartfelt note for Sakshi. She had posted, "Grace, grit and gorgeousness—there are many adjectives that I can ascribe to Sakshi but what I can’t describe is how it felt to embrace the memory and reality of her after 2.5 decades of camaraderie."

"We didn’t know the ruckus Tulsi Parvati created for we were not chasing history, we happen to make it while chasing excellence. To say she is a loving mother, a doting daughter, an authentic human being — is to reduce her to just complimentary phrases, to bind her to mere words … so what do you say to her for this is one person that can make even silences speak. You are loved Sakshi and I hope you know you are home, hope and all heart (sic)," she further wrote.

Well, we are sure fans of the show are happy to know that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is not going off-air anytime soon.