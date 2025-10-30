 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Not Going Off-Air, Smriti Irani Starrer Might Take A Leap
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Not Going Off-Air, Smriti Irani Starrer Might Take A Leap

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Not Going Off-Air, Smriti Irani Starrer Might Take A Leap

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2 has impressed the fans, and it is getting a good TRP as well. The show has been steady at the second position in the TRP list. However, recently, there were reports that the Smriti Irani starrer is going off-air. But now, according to a source, the show might take a leap, and Smriti will be a part of it.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 02:55 PM IST
article-image

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2 has impressed the fans, and it is getting a good TRP as well. The show has been steady at the second position in the TRP list. However, recently, there were reports that the Smriti Irani starrer is going off-air. But now, according to a source, the show might take a leap, and Smriti will be a part of it.

A source close to production revealed, "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi might be shooting some interesting plot in the upcoming days. The show might head for a leap and Smriti is very much still a part of it."

Read Also
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 To Go Off Air? Hiten Tejwani Reacts To Smriti Irani's Show's...
article-image

Currently, in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, there are multiple tracks going on, like Noina trying to break Mihir-Tulsi's marriage, Vrinda and Angad's love story, Mitali's dark secret, and more.

During the past two weeks, the show surely grabbed everyone's attention due to Om (Kiran Karmarkar) and Parvati's (Sakshi Tanwar) cameo, and of course, the cameo of none other than Bill Gates.

FPJ Shorts
RBI New Rules, Nomination Mandatory In All Bank Accounts From November 1: Key Details You Must Know
RBI New Rules, Nomination Mandatory In All Bank Accounts From November 1: Key Details You Must Know
Mumbai Metro 3 To Offer Huge Discounts For Differently-Abled Passengers | Here's All You Need To Know
Mumbai Metro 3 To Offer Huge Discounts For Differently-Abled Passengers | Here's All You Need To Know
‘We Believed In Ratan Tata, But ...’: Pune TCS Employees Allege Forced Resignations Amid Layoffs
‘We Believed In Ratan Tata, But ...’: Pune TCS Employees Allege Forced Resignations Amid Layoffs
Hyundai Motor India Reports 14.3% Rise In Consolidated Net Profit To ₹1,572.26 Crore
Hyundai Motor India Reports 14.3% Rise In Consolidated Net Profit To ₹1,572.26 Crore

Smriti, who made her acting comeback with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, had shared a heartfelt note for Sakshi. She had posted, "Grace, grit and gorgeousness—there are many adjectives that I can ascribe to Sakshi but what I can’t describe is how it felt to embrace the memory and reality of her after 2.5 decades of camaraderie."

"We didn’t know the ruckus Tulsi Parvati created for we were not chasing history, we happen to make it while chasing excellence. To say she is a loving mother, a doting daughter, an authentic human being — is to reduce her to just complimentary phrases, to bind her to mere words … so what do you say to her for this is one person that can make even silences speak. You are loved Sakshi and I hope you know you are home, hope and all heart (sic)," she further wrote.

Read Also
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 29: Noina Lies To Mihir About Ex-Husband,...
article-image

Well, we are sure fans of the show are happy to know that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is not going off-air anytime soon.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Not Going Off-Air, Smriti Irani Starrer Might Take A Leap

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Not Going Off-Air, Smriti Irani Starrer Might Take A Leap

Katy Perry Turns Up The Heat In Hot Red Backless Dress For Her 41st Birthday In Paris: See Pics

Katy Perry Turns Up The Heat In Hot Red Backless Dress For Her 41st Birthday In Paris: See Pics

Shilpa Shetty's Mother Sunanda Shetty Admitted To Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital; Actress Rushes To Meet...

Shilpa Shetty's Mother Sunanda Shetty Admitted To Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital; Actress Rushes To Meet...

'Asli Concert Yaha Hai': Orry Grooves To Enrique Iglesias's Bailando At Mumbai Concert

'Asli Concert Yaha Hai': Orry Grooves To Enrique Iglesias's Bailando At Mumbai Concert

'You Better Transform Yourself': Sadhguru On Ranbir Kapoor Playing Lord Rama In Ramayana

'You Better Transform Yourself': Sadhguru On Ranbir Kapoor Playing Lord Rama In Ramayana