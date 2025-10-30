 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 30: Suhas Takes Vrinda To Hotel Room & Tries To Get Intimate, Angad Spots Them
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 30: Suhas Takes Vrinda To Hotel Room & Tries To Get Intimate, Angad Spots Them

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 30: Suhas Takes Vrinda To Hotel Room & Tries To Get Intimate, Angad Spots Them

Suhas takes Vrinda to a hotel room, but Angad spots them. He follows them into the room and senses that something is wrong. Vrinda feels very uncomfortable being alone in the room with Suhas

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 11:14 PM IST
article-image

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, (Thursday, October 30), Tulsi apologises to Noina for joking with her. Then Hemant says he'll also apologise to Noina for teasing her. Noina laughs and calls herself silly for not realising they were just joking.

Angad and Mitali get engaged in the presence of their friends and family members. They cut a cake and seek their elders' blessings.

Tulsi notices that Mihir looks very troubled. Meanwhile, Mihir thinks that he will tell Tulsi everything about Noina once the engagement is over.

Read Also
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Not Going Off-Air, Smriti Irani Starrer Might Take A Leap
article-image

Suchu asks Noina if she spoke to Tulsi and why Tulsi seems so happy, since Noina was supposed to tell her about what happened between her and Mihir in the USA. They had expected Tulsi to be upset.

FPJ Shorts
'This Is The Greatest Day...': Cricketing Fraternity Celebrates Team India's Sensational 5-Wicket Victory Over Australia In ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal Match
'This Is The Greatest Day...': Cricketing Fraternity Celebrates Team India's Sensational 5-Wicket Victory Over Australia In ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal Match
Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha’s Strong Response To Abu Azmi’s Opposition To ‘Vande Mataram’
Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha’s Strong Response To Abu Azmi’s Opposition To ‘Vande Mataram’
Navi Mumbai ACB Promotes Integrity Through Street Plays & Awareness Drives
Navi Mumbai ACB Promotes Integrity Through Street Plays & Awareness Drives
FIR Filed Against NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar For Allegedly Creating Fake Aadhaar Card Of Donald Trump
FIR Filed Against NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar For Allegedly Creating Fake Aadhaar Card Of Donald Trump

Mihir goes to tell Tulsi that he said "I love you" to Noina, but Tulsi already knows about it. Mihir apologises to Tulsi, but she says he should apologise to Noina instead. Tulsi thinks that Mihir was playing a prank on Noina, as Hemant had described the situation to her that way.

Mihir still feels that he should tell Tulsi the whole truth, but Hemant stops him.

Hemant convinces Mihir to go and tell Tulsi "I love you." Meanwhile, Noina feels that there is nothing left in Mihir and Tulsi's relationship and that they don't truly love each other. She also plans to go to Paris with Mihir and dreams of spending the rest of her life with him.

Tulsi nearly falls at home, but Mihir holds and saves her. In the process, Tulsi's lipstick gets smeared on his shirt. Noina notices the mark and prompts Mihir to change his shirt.

Suhas goes to Vrinda's house and reminds her that it's his birthday. He is upset with her because she had forgotten it. He asks Vrinda's mother for permission to take her out, and her mother agrees. Vrinda is hesitant at first but eventually agrees to go with him.

Suhas takes Vrinda to a hotel room, but Angad spots them. He follows them into the room and senses that something is wrong. Vrinda feels very uncomfortable being alone in the room with Suhas.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 30: Suhas Takes Vrinda To Hotel Room &...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 30: Suhas Takes Vrinda To Hotel Room &...

Actors Manasi Parekh, Tiku Talsania Booked For Performing Dangerous Bike Stunts In Ahmedabad; Videos...

Actors Manasi Parekh, Tiku Talsania Booked For Performing Dangerous Bike Stunts In Ahmedabad; Videos...

Fans Dance In Heavy Rain At Enrique's Mumbai Concert While Waiting For Singer, Water Accumulates On...

Fans Dance In Heavy Rain At Enrique's Mumbai Concert While Waiting For Singer, Water Accumulates On...

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Trolls Who Called Him 'Talentless' & Said He Doesn't Make 'Intelligent'...

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Trolls Who Called Him 'Talentless' & Said He Doesn't Make 'Intelligent'...

Sydney Sweeney's See-Through Silver Dress Leaves Fans Stunned At Variety’s 2025 Power of Women...

Sydney Sweeney's See-Through Silver Dress Leaves Fans Stunned At Variety’s 2025 Power of Women...