Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 30: Suhas Takes Vrinda To Hotel Room & Tries To Get Intimate, Angad Spots Them

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, (Thursday, October 30), Tulsi apologises to Noina for joking with her. Then Hemant says he'll also apologise to Noina for teasing her. Noina laughs and calls herself silly for not realising they were just joking.

Angad and Mitali get engaged in the presence of their friends and family members. They cut a cake and seek their elders' blessings.

Tulsi notices that Mihir looks very troubled. Meanwhile, Mihir thinks that he will tell Tulsi everything about Noina once the engagement is over.

Suchu asks Noina if she spoke to Tulsi and why Tulsi seems so happy, since Noina was supposed to tell her about what happened between her and Mihir in the USA. They had expected Tulsi to be upset.

Mihir goes to tell Tulsi that he said "I love you" to Noina, but Tulsi already knows about it. Mihir apologises to Tulsi, but she says he should apologise to Noina instead. Tulsi thinks that Mihir was playing a prank on Noina, as Hemant had described the situation to her that way.

Mihir still feels that he should tell Tulsi the whole truth, but Hemant stops him.

Hemant convinces Mihir to go and tell Tulsi "I love you." Meanwhile, Noina feels that there is nothing left in Mihir and Tulsi's relationship and that they don't truly love each other. She also plans to go to Paris with Mihir and dreams of spending the rest of her life with him.

Tulsi nearly falls at home, but Mihir holds and saves her. In the process, Tulsi's lipstick gets smeared on his shirt. Noina notices the mark and prompts Mihir to change his shirt.

Suhas goes to Vrinda's house and reminds her that it's his birthday. He is upset with her because she had forgotten it. He asks Vrinda's mother for permission to take her out, and her mother agrees. Vrinda is hesitant at first but eventually agrees to go with him.

Suhas takes Vrinda to a hotel room, but Angad spots them. He follows them into the room and senses that something is wrong. Vrinda feels very uncomfortable being alone in the room with Suhas.