Baahubali The Epic Review: A Reminder That SS Rajamouli Changed The Face Of Indian Cinema A Decade Ago

Director: SS Rajamouli

Cast: Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Rana Daggubati

Where To Watch: In theatres

Rating: 3.5 stars

Baahubali The Epic Review: In the past few years, many Indian films have been re-released. While some did well at the box office, some failed to make a mark. To celebrate the 10 years of the Baahubali franchise, the makers decided to re-release the movies, but with a twist. They have re-edited Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and converted them into a single film titled Baahubali: The Epic. So, is this film actually an epic watch? Read on to know that...

In the first half, we get to watch what we saw in Baahubali: The Beginning. The pace of the first half is quite fast; the makers have edited out many scenes to make it very crisp. For example, the romantic portion featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Prabhas is just explained with a voice-over.

The film's interval has a slate which reads, "You don't have to wait for two years to know W (Why) K (Katappa) K (Killed) B (Baahubali)."

The second half of Baahubali: The Epic is what we saw in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Here also many scenes have been edited out to make it crisp. However, still after a lot of re-editing, the movie's runtime is around 3 hours 45 minutes. So, yes, be ready to be inside the theatre for around four hours (including the interval time).

The Baahubali franchise is still remembered for its grandeur. The film, even after 10 years, feels very fresh when you watch it on the big screen. When Prabhas mouths the dialogue, "Amarendra Baahubali yaani main," you will still feel like cheering for him. When Ramya Krishnan holds the child in her hand and shouts, "Mahendra Baahubali," it will still give you goosebumps. Also, watching those amazing VFX on the big screens is a treat to the eyes.

Baahubali: The Epic Review - Actors' Performances

We have already watched these actors performing amazingly in Baahubali Parts 1 and 2. So, Baahubali: The Epic is a treat for Prabhas, Ramya Krishnan, Anushka Shetty, and Rana Daggubati's fans.

However, Tamannaah Bhatia fans will be disappointed. Her role has been cut a lot, and it is merely a cameo now.

Baahubali: The Epic Review - Music

MM Keeravani's music does wonders again. But yes, we cannot ignore that most of the songs have been edited out of the movie.

Baahubali: The Epic Review - FPJ Verdict

Overall, Baahubali: The Epic proves one thing, that re-watching the SS Rajamouli directorial on the big screen will always be a fantastic cinematic experience. If you loved the Baahubali franchise, you can surely watch this film in theatres, and if you haven't watched parts 1 and 2, then Baahubali: The Epic is a must-watch for you. But remember, the film's runtime is quite long.