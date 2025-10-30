Actors Manasi Parekh, Tiku Talsania Booked For Performing Dangerous Bike Stunts In Ahmedabad; Videos Go Viral

Actors Tiku Talsania and Manasi Parekh have landed in legal trouble after a video of them performing dangerous stunts on a moving bike in Ahmedabad went viral. The act, reportedly done to promote their upcoming Gujarati film Misri, has been criticised online for promoting reckless behaviour on public roads.

In one of the viral clips, Manasi is seen recreating the iconic Titanic pose while standing on a moving bike.

Another video shows Tiku Talsania standing up while riding a bike. The stunts, filmed on a busy city road, raised concerns about road safety.

Taking note of the viral video, the Ahmedabad Traffic Police informed on X (formerly known as Twitter), that legal action has been initiated against the actors.

"In this case, on 30-10-2025, Crime Register No. 11191051250588/2025 has been registered at ‘A’ Division Traffic Police Station under BNS Section 281 and Motor Vehicles Act Sections 177 and 184 for recklessly and negligently driving vehicles at high speed on a public road in a manner endangering human life and performing stunts. Legal action has been initiated," they wrote.

While the actors have yet to respond to the controversy, social media users have expressed mixed reactions - some calling the act “irresponsible,” while others defended it as a creative promotional gimmick gone wrong.

About Misri

The film, written and directed by Kushal Naik, revolves around the life of a free-spirited photographer and a pottery teacher. They cross paths and fall into an unexpected romance. But as their bond grows stronger, unforeseen challenges arise, testing the strength of their love and the depth of their connection.

Misri also stars Raunaq Kamdar. It is set to release in theatres on October 31.