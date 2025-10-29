Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 29: Noina Lies To Mihir About Ex-Husband, Angad Bumps Into Vrinda Again

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (Wednesday, October 29), Noina takes Mihir shopping for Mitali and Angad's wedding. She tells him to forget whatever happened between them in the USA and just relax.

While shopping, Mihir mentions that he also needs to buy a saree for Tulsi. He picks a blue one that catches his eye, but Noina takes it from him, tries it on, and asks Mihir how she looks in it. Pretending to like the saree, Noina lies and says she wants to buy it for herself - her real intention being to stop Mihir from gifting it to Tulsi.

Mihir finally finds a blue saree for Tulsi and feels delighted, saying his heart is truly happy. However, Noina feels a pang of jealousy and slyly spills tea on him. Fortunately, a girl named Khushi steps in and removes the stain from the saree, allowing Mihir to regain his happiness once again.

At the saree shop, Noina runs into her friend Sudeep and introduces him to Mihir. During their conversation, Sudeep brings up her late husband, Naren, and praises Noina for appearing happy and embracing her new life after his death. He also mentions how Naren used to trouble her and how she was afraid of him. After Sudeep leaves, Mihir asks Noina why she was afraid of Naren, but she avoids answering and changes the subject.

Mihir insists that Noina open up about her ex-husband. Noina tells him that her life with Naren was a nightmare and that he used to mistreat her. She also admits that, at times, she felt she wasn’t good enough. Mihir tries to reassure her, telling her not to think like that. However, it is later revealed that Noina had asked Sudeep to lie about Naren in front of Mihir.

Mitali begins behaving strangely at the saree store, almost as if she is possessed. She asks for black sarees and drapes them on herself, letting out eerie sounds that scare the other customers in the store. Suddenly, she snaps back to normal, but she cannot remember anything that happened in those few minutes of her odd behaviour.

Ritik and Munni go to a café to meet Munmun, and he asks Mitali to join them. The three of them wait at the café for Munmun, but when no one shows up, Mitali explains to Ritik that Munmun isn't real. She warns him that someone is deceiving him and playing with his feelings.

On the other hand, Angad runs into Vrinda at a café. He tells her that he enjoys meeting her like this. They exchange Diwali greetings and feel happy seeing each other.