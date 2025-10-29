Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 To Go Off Air? Hiten Tejwani Reacts To Smriti Irani's Show's 'Limited' Run

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, the Star Plus family drama featuring Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, has recently been at the centre of speculation over reports suggesting that the show may go off air soon. The reboot of Ektaa Kapoor's iconic daily soap has enjoyed a steady run and continues to perform well on the TRP charts, however, there are whispers about its early conclusion.

Amid the ongoing rumours, actor Hiten Tejwani, who appears in the show as Karan, addressed the speculation in a chat with India Forums.

The actor clarified that he has no concrete information about any such development. "I have no idea about what’s happening because I’m not shooting regularly for the show. If I were on set more often, I might have more clarity or updates. But since I’m only there for a few days and then return to the US, I don’t have any information about whether the show is going off air or not," he said.

Hiten further revealed that the show was always intended to be a limited series. "When we got the call for the project, it was mentioned that this wouldn’t be an infinite series like before. It was supposed to have a limited run. I don’t know what decisions the channel or the production team might be considering now," Hiten added.

While reports claim that the show may conclude early next year, there has been no official confirmation from Star Plus or the production team.

Produced by Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has been praised for its nostalgia factor and strong performances. The second season also stars Barkha Bisht, Shagun Sharma, Tanisha Mehta, Rohit Suchanti, Shakti Anand and many more.