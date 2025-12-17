 Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 13 Prediction: Will Ranveer Singh's Film Finally Show A Small Drop On Its Second Wednesday?
Dhurandhar has been unstoppable at the box office. The film, in just 12 days, crossed the Rs. 400 crore mark, and now, on its second Wednesday, the movie is expected to collect a good amount. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 06:58 PM IST
article-image
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection | YouTube

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has become one of the most talked-about films of the year. The Ranveer Singh starrer took a good start at the box office, but the word of mouth helped the movie to show a fantastic jump at the box office. In fact, it is performing better in the second week.

After a fantastic second weekend, the movie continued to collect an amazing amount at the box office on Monday and Tuesday. In 12 days, it minted Rs. 411.75 crore. On Wednesday, the movie might collect around Rs. 25-30 crore, taking the total to around Rs. 440 crore, which will be an excellent amount. By the end of its second week, Dhurandhar will collect around Rs. 460-470 crore.

article-image

Dhurandhar In Rs. 500 Crore Club

Dhurandhar will easily enter the Rs. 500 crore club during the third weekend. The film might face tough competition from Avatar: Fire and Ash, but we won't be surprised if the Ranveer Singh starrer continues to rule at the box office.

Will Dhurandhar Beat Chhaava At The Box Office?

Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava is currently the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. It collected Rs. 585.7 crore at the box office. So, it will be interesting to see whether Dhurandhar will be able to beat the lifetime collection of Chhaava or not.

Dhurandhar Reviews

Dhurandhar has received mixed reviews from the critics. A few people on social media are also calling it a propaganda film, but the audience has given the verdict that they loved the film.

article-image

Dhurandhar Part 2 Release Date

Dhurandhar is a two-part film, and now, after part 1, everyone is keen to watch Dhurandhar 2. The movie will hit the big screens in March next year, during Diwali. It is expected that just like part 1, even part 2 will take the box office by storm.

