'Kya Sundar Lag Raha...': Sunita Ahuja Gushes Over Akshaye Khanna After Watching Dhurandhar During Pap Interaction At Mumbai Airport- VIDEO

Actor Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja praised Dhurandhar and couldn't stop gushing over Akshaye Khanna, who plays Pakistani gangster Rehman Dakait, the leader of the Baloch Gang and founder and chairman of the People's Aman Committee, in the film, adding that he is now her new favourite.

Sunita Ahuja Gushes Over Akshaye Khanna After Watching Dhurandhar

On Wednesday, December 17, Sunita was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her pet dog. While interacting with the paparazzi before entering the terminal, she spoke about Dhurandhar and lauded the film. She said, "Dhurandhar kya picture thi yaar. Kamaal kar diya Akshaye Khanna ne yaar, maza aa gaya. Kya sundar lag raha hai, kya handsome. Comeback ho gaya hai uska. Mera favourite."

She added, "Ranveer Singh toh mera favourite hai, par ab Akshay Kumar bhi, Akshaye Khanna sorry. Mast kaam kiya. Maza aa gaya picture dekh ke."

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date Revealed

The makers have confirmed a second part, officially titled Dhurandhar 2 - Revenge, which is set to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026, clashing with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar of Uri: The Surgical Strike fame, the film Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, and Gaurav Gera, among others.

The film has been widely praised by netizens and celebrities alike. Inspired by real-life events and crime syndicates in Karachi's Lyari area, the film draws on true incidents to depict India's fight against terror in Pakistan.