 'Disturbing, Unacceptable And Unlawful': After Sreeleela, Nivetha Thomas Warns Social Media Users From Using Her AI-Generated Pictures
Vakeel Saab actress, Nivetha Thomas, on Wednesday, took to X (Twitter) to warn social media users from using her AI-generated pictures. She tweeted, "The creation and circulation of such content without consent is deeply disturbing, unacceptable, and unlawful. It constitutes digital impersonation and a serious invasion of my privacy (sic)."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 08:02 PM IST
article-image
Nivetha Thomas | Instagram

Many actresses are facing the issue of their fake AI-generated pictures and videos being circulated on social media. A few hours ago, Telugu actress Sreeleela had shared a long post about it, and now, Vakeel Saab actress, Nivetha Thomas, has warned social media users from using her AI-generated pictures.

The actress tweeted, "It has come to my attention that AI-generated images misusing my identity and a recent photograph I shared on my social media are being circulated online. The creation and circulation of such content without consent is deeply disturbing, unacceptable, and unlawful. It constitutes digital impersonation and a serious invasion of my privacy (sic)."

She further wrote, "I am putting this on record. Those responsible, including accounts operating behind anonymity, are directed to immediately stop and take down such content. I urge others to recognise the harm in enabling this behaviour. Do not reshare, engage with, or legitimise such material in any form. Any continued circulation will be treated as deliberate misuse of my identity and escalated legally (sic)."

article-image

Payal Gaming Alleged AI-Generated Video Controversy

Not just actresses, even content creators are facing issues of their private videos being leaked. Recently, a video went viral on social media, and netizens claimed that the video featured YouTuber and content creator Payal Gaming. Some X users also claimed that the video was AI-generated.

However, Payal has shared a clarification about it that the girl in the video is not her. Check out her post below...

article-image

Sreeleela On AI Being Misused

Sreeleela in her post requested social media users not to abuse AI technology, and reminded them that every girl is someone's daughter, granddaughter, sister, and friend. Check out her post below...

With so many people speaking about it, let's hope that soon people stop making these AI-generated pictures and videos.

