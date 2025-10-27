TRP Week 41: Anupamaa & Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Continue To Lead, Udne Ki Aasha Back In Top 3

YouTube

BARC has released the TRP report for week 41, and according to Gossips TV, Anupamaa and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 have maintained their first and second position, respectively. Anupamaa got a TRP of 2.3, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is following the Rupali Ganguly show with a TRP of 2.2. Udne Ki Aasha has entered the top 3 again. It has got a TRP of 2.1.

The Star Parivaar Awards 2025 got an impressive TRP of 2.0, and it is at the fourth position. Meanwhile, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which was at the third spot in week 40, has dropped to fifth position with a TRP of 1.9. So, in the top five, all the shows are of Star Plus.

Tum Se Tum Tak in week 41 is at the sixth position with a TRP of 1.6, and at the seventh spot is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which got a TRP of 1.6. Zee TV's Vasudha is at the eighth position, and Mangal Lakshmi is back in top 10 at number nine. Both shows have received the TRP of 1.5. Meanwhile, Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan is at the 10th position with a TRP of 1.5.

In the top 10, there are five shows of Star Plus, three of Zee TV, one of Colors TV, and one of Sab TV. Bigg Boss 19 has maintained its position at number 11. Let's see if it will be able to make it to the top 10 next week or not.

Also, it is clearly kaate ki takkar between Anupamaa and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, so let's wait and watch whether Smriti Irani's show will be able to be at the number one position or not.