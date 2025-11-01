 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Angad Marries Vrinda, Sparking Rift Between Mihir & Tulsi In New Promo – WATCH
The current Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu 2 track showed Angad rescuing Vrinda from fiancée Suhas, who tried to assault her. A new promo shows Tulsi rejoicing as Angad marries Vrinda, but chaos erupts when Mihir angrily says, "Toh kaha gayi thi Pari ki khushi…" and questions, "Ab agar saare faisle tumhare hain, toh iss rishte mein mera kya kaam hai?" leaving Tulsi shocked.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 01:55 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram/@starplus

The current track of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu 2 showed Angad rescuing Vrinda from her fiancé, Suhas, after he notices Suhas taking Vrinda to a hotel room and immediately feels concerned for her safety. Inside the room, Suhas tried to kiss Vrinda and get intimate, but when she refused, he forced himself on her, insisting that she do whatever pleases him. A fight also breaks out between Angad and Suhas, but when the hotel security arrives, Vrinda sides with Suhas and claims that Angad has misunderstood the situation. Suhas, enraged, takes Vrinda back home, but Vrinda’s family supports her and declares that she will only marry a wealthy and deserving man, asking Vrinda never to meet Suhas again.

Rift Between Mihir & Tulsi After Angad Marries Vrinda

A new promo unveiled on Saturday, November 1, shows Tulsi beaming with joy after Angad marries Vrinda. However, chaos erupts after Mihir, seemingly angry at Tulsi, tells her how she has again done what she wants by getting Angad married to Vrinda, as he was earlier set to marry Noina's niece, Mitali. But Tulsi says that in their children's happiness lies their own happiness. Mihir snaps back, saying, "Toh kaha gayi thi Pari ki khushi jab tum uske khilaaf gawai di thi? Angad ki shaadi mere peeth ke piche karwake konsi khushi ki tum baat kar rahi ho...?"

Check out the new promo:

Tulsi adds, "Main Angad ko samjhote ke rishte se bacha rahi thi…" Mihir angrily continues, "Ab agar saare faisle tumhare hain, toh iss rishte mein mera kya kaam hai? Arey, humara rishta bacha hai ki nahi?" After hearing Mihir, Tulsi is left shocked.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 To Go Off-Air?

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 has been getting good TRP ratings since its premiere on television and has remained steady at the second position in the TRP charts. However, recently, there were reports that the Smriti Irani starrer might go off-air, but a source close to the production dismissed such rumours.

A source close to production said, "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi might be shooting some interesting plot in the upcoming days. The show might head for a leap and Smriti is very much still a part of it."

