'He Had Broken A Blade In Half...': Ajith Kumar Recalls Being Slashed By 18-Year-Old Fan, Shares SHOCKING Details

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar, who has fans all over the globe, is also a passionate motorsports enthusiast. Recently, he spoke about instances where fans have stopped their vehicles in front of his car, expecting him to roll down the window for selfies. He questioned how a celebrity could know whether the person approaching is truly a fan or someone with harmful intentions, recalling a shocking incident where an 18-year-old boy slashed his own hand with a blade during an outdoor shoot.

Ajith Kumar Recalls Being Slashed By 18-Year-Old Fan

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Ajith shared details about the terrifying encounter with a fan and revealed that he still has scars on his hands. The actor explained that many fans have a strong desire to touch their favourite celebrities. Recalling the incident, he said it took place in 2005. While he was stretching out his arms to shake hands with fans, he later realised, after getting into his car, that he was bleeding, that’s when he discovered he had been cut.

He added, "It was during an outdoor shoot. We were staying at a hotel, and there was a crowd gathering every day. The owner of the hotel made a request that, 'Ajith, we would like you to, every time you are either on your way to the shot or when you come back, would you spare some time? We find it difficult to manage the crowd. Can you wave to them, take a few pictures'?"

Ajith Kumar: 'That Guy Was Not In His Senses'

Furthermore, Ajith shared, "On one particular day...there were a lot of people stretching their arms out for me to shake hands, touch them. Before I realised there was a lot of commotion and one of the security guys have grabbed a boy barely in his 18 or 19. He had broken a blade in half and had it between his hands. Somebody noticed and grabbed them by the hand. That guy was not in his senses. We didn't know if he was drunk or what. He was in hysteria."

The actor said that such instances happen often.

On the work front, Ajith Kumar was last seen in Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran.