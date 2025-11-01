 Ahead Of Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday And King's First Look Unveil, Fans Decode Siddharth Anand's Cryptic Tweets, 'Remember There Is Only...'
Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday is going to be special for his fans, as reportedly, the first look of his next film, King, will be unveiled on November 2, 2025. Director Siddharth Anand has been sharing some cryptic tweets on X (Twitter), and fans of SRK have tried to decode them. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 05:34 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Shah Rukh Khan / Siddharth Anand

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to celebrate his 60th birthday on Sunday, November 2, 2025. The superstar will be celebrating his birthday in Alibaug with his friends and family. While it SRK's birthday, his fans are going to get a gift from the superstar. Reportedly, the first look of King will be unveiled on Sunday. Director Siddharth Anand have been sharing some cyrptic tweets on X (Twitter) and fans of the actor have decoded it.

Siddharth on October 29 tweeted, "Remember." On October 30, he wrote, "There is." On October 31, he tweeted, "Only", and on November 1, he posted, "One."

Fans have decoded the tweets, and they are claiming that on November 2, on SRK's birthday, the filmmaker will tweet, "King." So, all these tweets together reads, "Remember There Is Only One King."

King First Look Release Time

Fans have also marked that Siddharth did all the tweets at 11:30 am. So, they are sure that the first look of King will be unveiled on November 2, at 11:30 am.

Recently, during #AskSRK, Shah Rukh Khan had also hinted that the first look of King will be out soon. We are sure fans of SRK are super excited for it.

King Cast & Release Date

King also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles.

The release date of the movie has not been announced yet, but there were reports that King might release in October 2026, during Gandhi Jayanti weekend. Let's see if along with the first look the makers will announce the release date or not.

