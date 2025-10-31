Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Here's What To Expect From King First Look

Instagram: Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to celebrate his 60th birthday on Sunday, November 2, 2025. His fans will be getting a gift from him, as reportedly, the first look of his next movie, King, will be unveiled on Sunday. So, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the title of the film and a short glimpse of the actor will be shared on the superstar's birthday.

A source told the portal, “King hasn’t been formally announced yet and the team of the film has decided to do the needful. November 2 is apt as it's King Khan’s birthday.”

“Apart from the title, the makers also plan to release a short glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan from King. The makers are confident that it would be something to watch out for and further enhance the buzz for the film," the source added.

Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Plans

According to a report in ETimes, Shah Rukh Khan will be celebrating his birthday with his friends and family at his Alibaug house. Sources told the portal that the invites have already been sent to the close ones, and everyone is expected to reach Alibaug by November 1.

So, this year, fans of SRK won't be getting a glimpse of the superstar at his house Mannat in Bandra, Mumbai.

King Cast & Release Date

King also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Raghav Juyal.

The official release date of King has not been announced yet, but there were reports that the film is slated to release in October 2026, during the Gandhi Jayanti weekend. Let's see if with first look, the makers will announce the release date or not.