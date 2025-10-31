'Ghante Ka Badshah...': Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His Most Relatable Character from Bads Of Bollywood, Real Badshah Leaves Hilarious Reply |

While all set to celebrate his 60th birthday on November 2, Shah Rukh Khan is already making headlines for his hilarious and punchy fan interactions that he hosts on X (formerly known as Twitter). His recent appearance in the Web Series, Bads of Bollywood, which was directed by his own son, Aryan Khan, went viral for his never-before-seen avatar and unexpected scenes.

One of his scenes in the web series, where he gets misunderstood as 'Ghante Ka Badshah', took fans and viewers in splits. The same line has now become a cult dialogue and is being revived by fans on the Internet. During his unique social media interaction with fans on X, King Khan replied to one of the questions where he was asked about the most relatable character to him on the show. He replied, saying, "Ghante ka Badshah obviously!!!"

TAKE A LOOK:

Leaving fans in amusement on whether he is talking about himself or the singer and rapper Badshah, who was also featured in the series. Many questioned in the comments about the confusion, one wrote, "Ye gaane wale basdshah ke liye hsu ya king ke liye koi sanjhao muje yaar. (Am I supposed to laugh for the singer Badshah or the king himself, please, someone explain to me."

On the other hand, even Singer Badshah took note of the viral post of Shah Rukh Khan and reposted it with calling him "Sir" and a See-No-Evil Monkey emoji (which also refers to shyness).

As several users replied on the hilarious post of SRK, one fan commented, "Sometimes I feel you must’ve written that dialogue just to humble yourself down, because no one else could! A King remains a King, always!"

After recently receiving a national award for Best Actor for his character in Jawan, King Khan will be next seen in a film titled 'King' and directed by Siddharth Anand.