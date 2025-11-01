 Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Farah Khan, Karan Johar Take M2M Ferry To Travel From Mumbai To Alibaug; Latter Says, 'Don't Tell Anyone' - Watch Video
Shah Rukh Khan is all set to celebrate his 60th birthday in Alibaug, and many Bollywood celebrities are expected to attend the bash. SRK's close friends, Farah Khan and Karan Johar, are already on their way to the party and have taken the M2M ferry from Mumbai to Alibaug. Farah shared a video of them from RoRo on Instagram.

Murtuza Iqbal
Updated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 04:10 PM IST
article-image
She captioned the video as, "Karan s day out on the RoRo!! (sic)." Check out the video below...

In the video, Farah says, "Guys, we are on this RoRo to Alibaug and look who's here." Karan further says, "Thank you for inviting me, this is such a one in a lifetime experience."

When Farah asks Karan, "How do you feel to be on deck with us, all common people?" He says, "Just don't tell anyone." Clearly, this banter between Farah and Karan is hilarious.

Shah Rukh Khan 60th Birthday: Here's How The King Actor Will Be Celebrating His Special Day
article-image

While we now know that Farah and Karan are the two guests attending SRK's birthday bash, we are sure everyone is quite eager to know which other celebrities will be attending the party. We can't wait for the inside pictures and videos from Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebration.

King First Look On Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday

SRK's 60th birthday is going to special for his fans as the first look of King will be out on November 2, 2025. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers have decided to announce the title and show a glimpse of SRK in it.

Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Here's What To Expect From King First Look
article-image

King Cast & Release Date

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, King stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Raghav Juyal.

The release date of the movie has not been announced yet.

