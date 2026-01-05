Watch: Kiara Advani Shares FIRST Video Of 6-Month-Old Daughter Saraayah As They Enjoy 'Monday Magazine Read'

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani shared the first video of her daughter Saraayah on Monday (January 5) and offered fans a tender glimpse into her new chapter of motherhood.

The heartwarming clip, posted by Kiara on her Instagram story, features the actress interacting with her baby in a gentle, playful voice as she flips through a magazine.

"You wanna read mamma’s magazine? Where is mumma?" she is heard asking. As she turns a few pages, Kiara says, "There she is," pointing to a page featuring her own interview.

While the baby’s face is not revealed, the video shows tiny little fingers resting on the pages - soft, delicate, and full of innocence - making the moment all the more endearing.

Along with the video, Kiara wrote, "Me and my mini enjoying our Monday magazine read."

Kiara and her actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their baby girl on July 15 and a couple of months back, they revealed that they have named her name as Saraayah Malhotra.

When asked about the meaning of her name Saraayah in a recent interview, Sidharth explained, "Saraayah is Princess of God. It's not in Hindi of course. It’s an exotic name that comes from the East. It’s actually a Hebrew name. I realise that I am no longer the hero of the house. She is the superstar. She is 4 months old."

Sidharth, who starred with Kiara in the 2021 film Shershaah, tied the knot with her on February 7, 2023, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, after dating for several years.

On the work front, the 40-year-old actor was last seen in Param Sundari, alongside Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. On the other hand, Kiara was seen in War 2. She was supposed to star opposite Ranveer Singh in Don 3, however, she has now been reportedly replaced by Kriti Sanon.