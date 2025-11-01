 'Being A Good Partner To You...': Hrithik Roshan Pens A Romantic Birthday Wish For Girlfriend Saba Azad
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been in a relationship for the past few years. On Saturday, November 1, 2025, Saba celebrated her 40th birthday, and Hrithik took to Instagram to share a romantic birthday wish for her. He wrote, "Being a good partner to you is my all time favorite thing to do (sic)."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been in a relationship for the past few years. On Saturday, November 1, 2025, Saba celebrated her 40th birthday, and Hrithik took to Instagram to share a romantic birthday wish for her. He shared a few pictures and videos with Saba, and wrote, "From everything I reach for, dream of, and do, Being a good partner to you Is my all time favorite thing to do.🕺 Happy birthday my love ..❤️ @sabazad #Ilovethewayloveteachesmethruyou (sic)."

Check out the post below...

Fans React To Hrithik Roshan's Birthday Post For Saba Azad

A fan commented, "I think this is the most heartfelt msg , I have ever read. Simple yet soooo genuine (sic)." Another fan wrote, "@sabazad @hrithikroshan beautiful couple wishing u both a happy life together (sic)."

One more fan commented, "Love this duo. My heart melts seeing them (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

While Hrithik and Saba have been in a relationship for the past few years, it is not yet known when the two will tie the knot.

In September this year, during an interview with Hindustan Times, Saba had revealed that her parents never put pressure on her to get married. She said, “At the age of six, my parents say me down and said, ‘Beta you never need to get married if you don’t want to. We don’t have any expectations from you.’ So, no I have never felt any pressure from my family about how to live my life."

Hrithik Roshan Upcoming Movies

Hrithik was last seen in War 2, which failed to make a mark at the box office. However, he has some interesting films lined up.

The actor will be seen in Krrish 4, which will also be directed by him. He also has a movie with Kantara and KGF makers Hombale Films. fans of the actor are eagerly waiting for his next movie.

Meanwhile, Hrithik is also turning a producer, and he will producing an OTT series which will star Saba in a pivotal role.

