Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: After A Good Start, Will Prabhas Starrer Show A Drop On Saturday?

Baahubali: The Epic was undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. It is actually a re-release, as the makers of the franchise have re-edited Baahubali parts 1 and 2 and converted them into a single film. The movie took a good opening at the box office with a collection of Rs. 10.55 crore (all languages), including the paid previews on Thursday.

However, as per early estimates, it looks like on Saturday, the film might show a drop at the box office or collect around what it collected on its first day. A huge jump is not expected on its second day. For now, it looks like Baahubali: The Epic on its second day might collect around Rs. 8-9 crore.

Baahubali The Epic Hindi Box Office Collection

On first day, the major chunk of the collection came from the original Telugu version, and the Hindi version only collected Rs. 1.35 crore. However, Baahubali: The Epic has performed better than the new Hindi releases this week like Single Salma and The Taj Story.

It will be interesting to see whether the Hindi-dubbed version will show a jump at the box office during the weekend or not.

Baahubali: The Epic Review

Baahubali: The Epic has received positive reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, Baahubali: The Epic proves one thing, that re-watching the SS Rajamouli directorial on the big screen will always be a fantastic cinematic experience. If you loved the Baahubali franchise, you can surely watch this film in theatres, and if you haven't watched parts 1 and 2, then Baahubali: The Epic is a must-watch for you. But remember, the film's runtime is quite long."