Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas' Film Takes Bumper Opening, Becomes Biggest Opening Day For Re-Release In India

SS Rajamouli's remastered and re-edited version of the magnum opus Baahubali has been released as part of the tenth-anniversary celebrations, titled Baahubali: The Epic. The makers have re-edited Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, combining them into one film. Just like the original two parts released in 2015 and 2017, Baahubali: The Epic has also been dubbed and released in multiple languages, including Hindi.

Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1

Just like the previous two parts, Baahubali: The Epic is also creating waves in theatres, with fans turning screenings into a festival-like celebration. The re-release has opened to a bumper start at the box office once again. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Epic grossed Rs 10.4 crore on its grand opening day, Friday, October 31.

Baahubali: The Epic Runtime

The runtime of Baahubali: The Epic is approximately 3 hours and 45 minutes. Most of the songs from Parts 1 and 2 have been removed, and the scenes featuring Tamannaah Bhatia from Baahubali: The Beginning have also been cut.

The actress now appears only in a cameo role in Baahubali: The Epic.

Baahubali: The Epic Review

Baahubali: The Epic has received positive reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, Baahubali: The Epic proves one thing, that re-watching the SS Rajamouli directorial on the big screen will always be a fantastic cinematic experience. If you loved the Baahubali franchise, you can surely watch this film in theatres, and if you haven't watched parts 1 and 2, then Baahubali: The Epic is a must-watch for you. But remember, the film's runtime is quite long."

Baahubali: The Epic Cast

The film features an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan, and Nassar in pivotal roles.