7 Must-Watch Films Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan On OTT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a renowned actress who has appeared in Hindi and Tamil films. The 50-year-old actress won the Miss World pageant in 1994. Take a look at her seven best movies on OTT platforms:
Jodhaa Akbar is a 2008 film directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and written by KP Saxena. The historical drama received an overwhelming response after its theatrical release and is available on Disney + Hotstar.
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is directed and written by Karan Johar. The 2016 romantic drama stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma along with Aishwarya. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Sarabjit is a biographical drama. It is directed by Omung Kumar and Utkarshini Vashishtha has written the film with Rajesh Beri. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Fanney Khan is a comedy drama directed and written by Atul Manjrekar. It stars Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal. The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Ponniyin Selvan: I is an action drama that released in 2022. The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel of the same name. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Guzaarish is a romantic drama. It is written and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Bhavani Iyer. The film stars Hrithik Roshan and is available on Google Play, YouTube, and Amazon Video Online.
Raincoat is a romantic drama directed and written by Rituparno Ghosh and Usha Ganguly. The film is based on O Henry's novel The Gift of the Magi and is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
