7 Must-Watch Films Of Prithviraj Sukumaran On OTT

Prithviraj Sukumaran is a popular actor, director, and producer. He has acted in over 100 films in his career spanning over two decades. Take a look at his seven best movies on OTT platforms.
Ayyappanum Koshiyum or AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum is written and directed by Sachy. It was one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films in 2020. The action-thriller is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Jana Gana Mana is a 2022 film written by Sharis Mohammed and directed by Dijo Jose Antony. The film has been widely praised for its engaging storyline and brilliant performances. The movie is streaming on Netflix.
Mumbai Police is a 2013 thriller drama starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Rahman. The film won Kerala State Film Awards for Best Screenplay and is currently available on Disney + Hotstar.
Bro Daddy is a comedy-drama. It stars Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. The film is written by Sreejith N and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. It is available on Disney + Hotstar.
Memories is a crime-thriller drama which released in theatres on August 9, 2013. It is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. It is available on Disney + Hotstar.
Ennu Ninte Moideen is a romantic drama which released in theatres on September 19, 2015. It is written and directed by RS Vimal. The film is available on Disney + Hotstar.
Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life is a 2024 thriller drama directed by Blessy. It is based on Benyamin's novel of the same name. The film is available on Disney + Hotstar.
