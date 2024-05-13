7 Must-Watch Tamil Films Of Jayam Ravi On OTT

By: Sachin T | May 13, 2024
Jayam Ravi is a popular actor known for several popular Tamil films. The actor has received three SIIMA Awards and numerous other awards. Take a look at some of his best films on OTT platforms
X
Bogan is an action thriller film directed by Lakshman and written by K Chandru. It was released in 2017 and received a good response from the audience. The film is currently available on Disney+ Hotstar.
A still from Bogan trailer
Iraivan was released in 2023 and is directed and written by I Ahmed. The thriller drama features Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara in the lead roles. If you love watching thriller films, then Iraivan is a must-watch. You can enjoy this film on Netflix.
Siren premiered in theatres on February 16, 2024. It is written and directed by Anthony Bhagyaraj. The film is currently available on Disney + Hotstar.
A still from Siren trailer
Romeo Juliet is a romantic drama that was released on June 12, 2015, and is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
A still from Romeo Juliet trailer
Comali, written and directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, was released in 2019. It is currently available on Disney + Hotstar.
Hotstar
Miruthan is Jayam Ravi's second action film, written and directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan. The 2016 film is available on Zee5.
X
Vanamagan is an adventure drama directed by A L Vijay. It is currently available on ZEE5.
A still from Vanamagan trailer
Thanks For Reading!