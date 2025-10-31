Baahubali The Epic: Prabhas Fans Go Berserk During Screening, VIDEOS Show Them Erupting In Cheers & Whistles Inside Theatre

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus films, Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), were re-released in theatres this Friday, October 31, as one film titled Baahubali: The Epic, to celebrate the 10 years of the Baahubali franchise. The film features an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan, and Nassar in pivotal roles.

Prabhas Fans Go Berserk During Baahubali The Epic Screening

Several videos circulating on social media show fans celebrating the film, turning the screening into a festival as they cheer for their idol, Prabhas, on-screen. Massive crowds gathered at theaters for the early morning shows. In the videos, audiences can be seen erupting in cheers and whistles during Prabhas' entry in the film. Fans even threw confetti inside theatres, turning the moment into a grand celebration.

SS Rajamouli Expresses Gratitude

At the film's premiere at Prasad Cinemas in Hyderabad, SS Rajamouli thanked everyone for showering the franchise with unconditional love.

He said, "May the people of Mahishmati be blessed with good health! How are the kingdom’s crops growing? Are our businesses flourishing? Under Rajmata Devasena’s guidance, how is King Mahendra Baahubali’s rule progressing? That old man who wept like a child between life and death — is he at peace now? Even after 10 years, the love and affection you’ve showered upon us haven’t faded. I don’t think words can ever express my gratitude for that. So, why bring Baahubali back after all these years? It’s because of your love. You never stopped asking — “What’s happening with Baahubali? What’s happening in Mahishmati?"

Free Press Journal's Review

Baahubali: The Epic proves one thing: that re-watching the SS Rajamouli directorial on the big screen will always be a fantastic cinematic experience. If you loved the Baahubali franchise, you can surely watch this film in theatres, and if you haven't watched parts 1 and 2, then Baahubali: The Epic is a must-watch for you. But remember, the film's runtime is quite long.