'Got Paid ₹6K For Working 17 Hours': US Influencer Calls Working On Kal Ho Naa Ho 'Worst' Job Of Her Life, Reveals Being Underpaid—VIDEO

Kal Ho Naa Ho, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan, continues to remain one of the most iconic movies of all time, even years after its release. Fans still enjoy its songs and know the dialogues by heart. However, a US-based influencer Ash Cantley revealed that she had a bad experience working on the film's sets, sharing that she was underpaid for her job as a set designer compared to the men.

US Influencer Calls Working On Kal Ho Naa Ho 'Worst' Job Of Her Life

Ash Cantley shared a video on her Instagram handle, talking about the film and said, "I worked on the film Kal Ho Naa Ho, and it was so bad that I ended up switching careers. I had such a such a bad experience on that film that I probably tried to block it out. First of all, I got paid $75 (around Rs 6,000) a day, and I'm talking 12 to 17-hour days. I was a set designer, which means I spent most of my time redesigning this diner, inch by inch."

Check out the video:

Ash Cantley Says Men On Kal Ho Naa Ho Sets Earned More Than Her

Ash also shared that the men on set were earning more than her, $125 (around Rs 11,000). Furthermore, she claimed that the diner was abandoned and filled with filth, calling it the worst job of her life. She added that she was severely underpaid and would never do something like that again.

Ash shared that the creator, Nikkhil Advani, told her it was 'like the Titanic of American films.' She further stated that she accepted the job because she was young, dumb, and desperate to break into the industry. She clarified that she isn't angry about it, as back then, most production jobs were like that, and people were paid peanuts.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "I didn't even realise I worked on one of the biggest Bollywood films ever until this weekend"