'He Tried To Kiss Me, I Froze': Bigg Boss 19's Malti Chahar Recalls Shocking Casting Couch Experience With Elderly Filmmaker

Cricketer Deepak Chahar’s sister and actress-filmmaker Malti Chahar, who was recently seen on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19, opened up about her experiences in the entertainment industry, including an unsettling incident related to casting couch. After stepping out of the Bigg Boss house, Malti shed light on both her reality show journey and her struggles in the film industry during an interview.

In a recent interaction with Siddharth Kannan, Malti addressed the issue of casting couch and revealed that she has faced uncomfortable situations during her career. She shared that on one occasion, an elderly and well-known filmmaker allegedly tried to forcibly kiss her, leaving her shocked and disturbed.

Speaking about casting couch experiences, Malti said that such incidents do happen in the industry. "Yes, sometimes it happens. Once or twice, people may try their luck," she said, adding that many people gauge a person’s boundaries through body language.

"People here are very smart. They understand your nature and your body language. One or two people crossed the line, one even misbehaved, but most understood my boundaries," she stated.

Malti also mentioned that her upbringing played a role in how she handled such situations. She noted that her father served in the Indian Air Force, and that discipline and clarity reflect in her behaviour and conversations, which often deter people from crossing limits.

During the same conversation, Malti claimed that girls should assume that some men may misuse their power or position. "Girls should not fall for sweet talk. They should stay alert," she said, adding that awareness and strong boundaries are crucial.

Recalling the specific incident with the filmmaker, Malti revealed that she used to meet him frequently in connection with a project. Once the work was completed, she hugged him from the side as a polite gesture. "In return, he tried to kiss me on the lips," she said.

Describing her reaction, Malti said she was completely stunned. "I froze. I didn’t understand what had just happened. I immediately stopped him and never met him again," she recalled. She added that the man was much older and someone she respected deeply. "I considered him like a father figure. That incident taught me a lesson - never put anyone on a pedestal. Be cautious of everyone. I never imagined someone of that age could behave like that. I was extremely angry," Malti said.