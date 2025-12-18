 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 18: Vidya Discovers Krish Stole Dadisa's Ring
Abir & Kiara's engagement takes place without anyone realising that the rings are not real. But Vidya has already found that it's Krish who has stolen the ring.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 18: Thursday's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Vidya and Madhav discussing how to arrange a duplicate ring, though they remain anxious about the situation.

During the engagement ceremony, everyone looks for Abir, who soon arrives with a special guest, Surekha (Shilpa Raizada). She greets the family and warmly meets Kiara, the soon-to-be daughter-in-law of the Goenka household.

Ahead of the engagement, Abhira and Abir perform a dance for Kiara. Meanwhile, Dadi Sa realizes that one plate of shagun has been left in the car. Vidya goes to retrieve it and spots Krish coming out of the same car from which she earlier saw someone stealing the ring. She realizes that Krish is the one who stole Dadi Sa's rings.

Later, Krish offers a ring to Manisha, clarifying that he does not expect her to accept his marriage but wants her presence in his life as a mother figure. He asks her to fill the void left by his mother. Armaan and Abhira support Krish, and Manisha accepts the ring, leaving everyone emotional and cheering.

As Armaan and Abhira celebrate the moment, Armaan overhears Krish discussing the sale of his share of the property. Soon after, Abhira receives Dadi Sa's medical report, which reveals that she has heart-related issues. Abhira advises Armaan not to confront Krish in front of her.

The family then participates in a few activities before proceeding with the engagement ceremony. Madhav and Vidya thank God that Dadi Sa does not realize the ring is not original. However, the episode ends with Abhira noticing that the ring is not the same one Dadi Sa had given to Kiara.

The promo then shows Abhira saying that she will fix the family's disputes before Abir and Kiara's wedding.

