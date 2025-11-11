Aamir Khan Visits 89-Year-Old Dharmendra At Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital With Girlfriend Gauri Spratt – VIDEO

Aamir Khan Visits Dharmendra At Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Hides Face From Paps – VIDEO | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood star Aamir Khan visited ailing actor Dharmendra at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Tuesday evening, where the veteran actor was admitted on Monday, November 10, sparking concern among fans and industry colleagues. Since his hospitalisation, several stars, including Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan, Govinda, and Salman Khan, have visited to check on the legendary actor amid health concerns.

Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt Visit Dharmendra At Hospital

Aamir was accompanied by his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, who kept her face hidden from the paparazzi, who were relentlessly clicking photos as the couple sat in the back seat of the car.

Esha Deol Annoyed At Paps For Blocking Her Car After Visiting Dharmendra

A while ago, Dharmendra's wife Hema Malini, daughter Esha Deol, and nephew Abhay Deol were seen exiting the hospital after visiting the ailing actor.

While leaving, the paparazzi surrounded their car to capture their reactions and get updates about Dharmendra's health. Esha and Hema looked visibly upset after exiting the hospital. As the paparazzi blocked their car, making it difficult for them to leave, Esha appeared visibly annoyed.

She was seen folding her hands and pleading with the photographers to move aside, while also gesturing in frustration, seemingly asking, "What is this?" as they continued to block their way.

The 89-year-old star, known for films such as Phool Aur Patthar, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Sholay, Khamoshi, Johnny Gaddar, among others.

Dharmendra Upcoming Work

On the work front, Dharmendra is set to star in Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film Ikkis, which also features Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda. The film is scheduled for release on December 25.