Dharmendra Health News: Security Heightened Outside Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital As Veteran Actor Recovers; Family Slams Fake Death Reports |

Mumbai: Security was heightened outside Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Tuesday morning amid a surge of media and fan gatherings following rumours surrounding veteran actor Dharmendra Deol’s health. The 88-year-old actor, who was admitted last week, is reportedly stable and recovering steadily, as confirmed by his family.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Security has been beefed up outside Breach Candy Hospital pic.twitter.com/KLuZSWGgYD — IANS (@ians_india) November 11, 2025

Mumbai Police deployed additional personnel outside the hospital premises to manage the growing crowd of media crews and well-wishers. Barricades were set up to restrict public movement and maintain order, ensuring smooth hospital operations and patient privacy. The heightened security came after misinformation about Dharmendra’s death began circulating online late Monday night, triggering chaos among fans and on social media platforms.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol's wife, actress and BJP MP Hema Malini arrives at Breach Candy Hospital pic.twitter.com/EDMiIGlEaL — IANS (@ians_india) November 11, 2025

The actor’s wife, Hema Malini, who is also a BJP MP, arrived at the hospital early Tuesday morning to visit her husband. She also took to social media to issue a strong statement condemning the spread of false news and urging the public and media to act responsibly.

Hema Malini Slams Media Over Dharmendra's Death Reports

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Hema wrote, “What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy.”

What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy. — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 11, 2025

Her comments came amid a wave of misinformation that falsely claimed the legendary actor had passed away. The reports were quickly debunked by family members and Dharmendra’s representatives.

Esha Deol Issues Statement Over Father's Health

Their daughter, Esha Deol, also addressed the situation through a public statement, reassuring fans that her father is doing well. “The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa’s speedy recovery,” she wrote.

Earlier, reports quoting sources close to the family confirmed that Dharmendra had been admitted for routine treatment and was not on ventilator support, contrary to several viral claims. Sunny Deol’s team also clarified late Monday night that the veteran actor was responding well to medical care.

As the situation continues to calm, the Deol family has appealed to fans and media to refrain from spreading unverified information. Hospital authorities have confirmed that Dharmendra remains under observation and is recovering steadily, while security remains tight to ensure the actor’s privacy and safety.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/