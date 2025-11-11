Jackie Chan Death Hoax: 71-Year-Old Actor-Filmmaker Alive & Healthy, Prepares For Upcoming Projects

Social media has been flooded with false reports on November 11, 2025, claiming that legendary actor-filmmaker Jackie Chan passed away at the age of 71. Posts circulating on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook alleged that Chan had died due to long-term complications from decades-old on-set injuries. Some also claimed confirmation from his wife and daughter.

The viral posts spread panic among fans worldwide. Messages such as “Jackie Chan, 71, passes away after battle with complications from decades of on-set injuries” appeared repeatedly, with several posts claiming that the actor had been undergoing treatment for months before succumbing to his illness.

Facebook’s latest fake news: Jackie Chan has passed.



He hasn't.

Today's the day of Fake Death News



Dharmendra - still alive

Jackie Chan - very much alive — Ravi G. Mahajan (@thebrokedoc) November 11, 2025

One post stated, “Jackie Chan, the legendary 2016 honorary Oscar winner, has been confirmed dead after months of treatment and the cryptic words from his family have sparked more questions than answers."

However, news publications and official fan pages clarified that these reports were entirely false. Jackie Chan is alive, healthy, and preparing for his upcoming projects. Fans were reassured that the actor remains in good health, and the misleading posts were confirmed to be baseless hoaxes.

This is not the first time Jackie Chan has been the subject of death rumors. In 2015, he addressed similar false reports, stating, “I was shocked by two news reports when I got off the plane. First of all, don’t worry! I’m still alive. Second, don’t believe the scam on Weibo using my name about the Red Pockets.”

Over the past few years, Chan has appeared in films like Ride On (2023), The Legend (2024), and The Shadow’s Edge (2025), followed by Karate Kid: Legends, which premiered in May 2025. His upcoming projects reportedly include New Police Story 2, Project P (currently in post-production), Five Against a Bullet (in development), and a highly anticipated Rush Hour 4.