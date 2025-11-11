Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 11: Police Arrive At Poddar House While Arman & Abhira Prepare To Leave

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Instagram (Star Plus)

In today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (November 11), Arman and Abhira plans to catch 'stupid youngsters.' Amid all the stress, Abhira and Arman decides to enjoy the retirement party. Meanwhile, Varun disguise himself as the delivery boy and enters the Poddar family's venue.

As Varun plans to destroy Poddar family's with the help of the AI. While setting up the camera, he is left shocked to see Tanya is on Poddar family's side. meanwhile, Abhira urges Arman to not miss Maira's poem and enjoy it to the fullest. The duo plans to visit the police station later.

While planning the camera, Varun's hand slips and the table falls off. As his face gets exposed, he runs away and Abhira smashes the camera. Arman follows Varun saying, "Tujhe fake video banana ka bhot shaukh hai na, teri real video bana ke viral karunga."

As Arman catches hold of Varun, his friends arrive, and Varun quickly gets into the car, kicking Arman away. Left distressed with the situation, Abhira says that she sent the entire family home.

As Abhira and Arman comes back home, Sanjay (fufa sa) calls out the couple for not being responsible parent and putting the entire family's reputation at stake. Kaveri comes in between and asks to stop the fight, suggesting that the family should stay inside for a few days. The suggestion is opposed by Abhira. Sanjay, on the other hand, suggests that Arman and Abhira should stay away from the house until the situation settles down.

Arman reminds Sanjay that it is the Poddar house, not the Bansal house, and that he has no right to make any decisions there. Arman further asks Dadi sa to take the decision. She decides the couple should leave the house. Maira also decides to leave with Abhira and Arman.

In the end of today's episode, police arrive at Poddar house. Police says that they will try their best to find the youngsters but it will not be easy.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai November 12 Episode

In November 12's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Maira is accused by another student of changing marks. The teacher says she might be suspended for this behaviour and takes her to the principal's office. Abhira stops the teacher and later in the clip Abhira, Arman and Maira hug each other as they cry while the little one gives the speech.