 'Boycott Bigg Boss 19' Trends As Mridul Tiwari Gets Eliminated Mid-Week; Did Farrhana Bhatt Predict It Already?
HomeEntertainment

Viewers had been eagerly anticipating Bigg Boss 19's Family Week, but were left stunned by a mid-week elimination. According to reports, Mridul Tiwari has been evicted from the house, sparking shock among fans. Many expressed their disappointment online, with several commenting, "No Mridul, no Bigg Boss," reflecting their dismay over the unexpected exit.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 01:10 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss 19 | Instagram (The Mridul)

Bigg Boss 19 continues to deliver unexpected twists and turns. Fans were recently disappointed by Abhishek Bajaj's elimination, but it seems they have moved on, as another shocking eviction has taken place. According to multiple reports, Mridul Tiwari has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house during the surprising mid-week elimination.

BBTak reports that "Mridul Tiwari is EVICTED from the #BiggBoss19 house in mid-week eviction twist through Live Audiences (sic)."

Amid the alleged eviction of Mridul, Farrhana Bhatt's old clip is taking rounds on the internet. In the viral video, Farrhana is seen saying to Amaal Mallik, 'Yaad rakhna meri baat Amaal, is baar Mridul gira na nomination me to nahi aayega wapas (If Mridul falls in the nomination, he won't come back)."

Amid Mridul's elimination reports, fans flood the internet saying, "No Mridul no bigboss."

The viewers were anticipating that this week will be Bigg Boss 19 Family Week, but the makers brought the twist by bringing in a surprising mid-week eviction.

'Boycott Bigg Boss' Trends Amid Mridul's Elimination

Fans had earlier called Abhishek’s eviction "unfair," but now many believe that Mridul’s eviction is the most unjust in Bigg Boss history. Several users are tweeting about 'Boycott Bigg Boss' online. One wrote, "#BoycottbiggBoss Unfair eviction #Mridul." Another angry viewer tweeted, "#boycottbiggboss #UnfairElimination #biasedshow सलमान के गोद लिए बेटे अमाल को ही trophy दे दो." A user commented, "This is not a reality show, it is a fooling show. Boycott Bigg boss."

Bigg Boss 19 Today Episode: Tension Rise As Tanya & Malti Clash

In the upcoming episode, the viewers will once again witness a verbal fight, this time its between Tanya Mittal and Malti Chahar. "Malti ji aap agenda le ke aaye the, Tanya ko unmask karna," says Amaal in the promo clip. This instigates Malti and he calls out Amaal for not understanding Tanya's true nature. She then takes a jab at Tanya for having a different personality outside the house. She calls out Tanya for not knowing "Spirituality ka S" and being a "materialistic" person. The entire conversation leaves Tanya angry, making her call Malti a "nonsense" person.

Watch Bigg Boss 19 new episodes every Monday to Sunday from 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and 10:30 pm on Colors TV.

