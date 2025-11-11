Dynamite Kiss OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jang Ki-yong And Ahn Eun-jin's K- Drama Online?

Dynamite Kiss OTT Release Date | Netflix

Dynamite Kiss is an upcoming South Korean romantic comedy series that features Jang Ki-yong as Gong Ji-hyeok and Ahn Eun-jin as Go Da-rim in the lead roles. The screenplay of the series is written by Ha Yoon-ah, Tae Kyung-min, and Kim Jae-hyun, who has directed the series. In South Korea, it is scheduled to premiere on SBS TV on November 12, 2025, and will air every Wednesday and Thursday at 21:00 (KST). Meanwhile, it will globally stream on Netflix.

About Dynamite Kiss

The streaming giant shared the trailer of the web series on X and wrote, "Don't all great romances start with a bit of make believe? Only two more days till I fall in love with Dynamite Kiss, arriving November 12 on Netflix! #DynamiteKiss #JangKiYong #AhnEunJin. Jang Ki Yong And Ahn Eun Jin Effortlessly Fall In Love With. The K-drama Dynamite Kiss is based on themes of fake marriage, mistaken identity, and workplace romance, with a blend of humour, lies, and fate.

Don't all great romances start with a bit of make believe? Only two more days till I fall in love with Dynamite Kiss, arriving November 12 on Netflix!#DynamiteKiss #JangKiYong #AhnEunJin pic.twitter.com/4MjMIIAhy4 — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) November 10, 2025

Dynamite Kiss plot

Dynamite Kiss tells the story of a woman who feigns being married to a man for a job opportunity, but complications arise when her team leader develops feelings for her and kisses her, resulting in a "love-hate" dynamic. The storyline focuses on the phony marriage, the leader's bewilderment, and the ensuing clever banter between the protagonists, blending humor and love.

Cast and characters

The series features Jang Ki-yong as Gong Ji-hyeok, Ahn Eun-jin as Go Da-rim, Woo Da-vi as Yoo Ha-young, Kim Mu-jun as Kim Sun-woo, Cha Mi-kyung as Jeong Myeong-sun, Nam Gi-ae as Kim In-ae, Seo Sang-won as You Jin-tae, Choi Kwang-il as Gong Chang-ho, Jung Hwan as Yoo Tae-young, Chae Ja-woon as Kim Joon, Shin Joo-hyeop as Kang Kyung-min, and Park Jin-woo as Ma Jong-gu, among others.