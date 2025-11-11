 'It Was A Minor Fall': Tusshar Kapoor Shares Jeetendra's Health Update
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'It Was A Minor Fall': Tusshar Kapoor Shares Jeetendra's Health Update

'It Was A Minor Fall': Tusshar Kapoor Shares Jeetendra's Health Update

Veteran actor Jeetendra, on Monday, had fallen at Zarine Khan's prayer meet in Mumbai. The video went viral on social media, and his fans have been worried about the actor's health. Now, Tusshar Kapoor has shared a health update about his father.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 03:11 PM IST
article-image
Jeetendra / Tusshar Kapoor

Veteran actor Jeetendra, on Monday, had fallen at Zarine Khan's prayer meet in Mumbai. The video went viral on social media, and his fans have been worried about the actor's health. Now, Tusshar Kapoor has shared a health update about his father.

While talking to Bombay Times, Tusshar said, “He is absolutely fine. According to him, it was just a minor fall."

In the video, we can see that Jeetendra was entering the venue of the prayer meet, and he missed a step, and stumbled. Quickly, people around came to pick him up. He was fine and walked in the venue properly.

Later, after coming out he was seen joking about it with the paparazzi. Check out the video below...

FPJ Shorts
IIT Bombay Extends JAM 2026 Application Correction Window; Exam Set For February 15
IIT Bombay Extends JAM 2026 Application Correction Window; Exam Set For February 15
Sherlyn Chopra To Undergo Breast Implants Removal Surgery After Severe Chronic Pain, Says 'Live Life With No Excess Baggage'
Sherlyn Chopra To Undergo Breast Implants Removal Surgery After Severe Chronic Pain, Says 'Live Life With No Excess Baggage'
'Urgent Help Would Be Appreciated': Sumit Nagal Demands Assistance From Chinese Embassy After Visa Gets Rejected For Australian Open Playoff
'Urgent Help Would Be Appreciated': Sumit Nagal Demands Assistance From Chinese Embassy After Visa Gets Rejected For Australian Open Playoff
Delhi Car Blast: Jammu & Kashmir Make History With Maiden Ranji Trophy Win Over Delhi Under Heightened Security
Delhi Car Blast: Jammu & Kashmir Make History With Maiden Ranji Trophy Win Over Delhi Under Heightened Security
Read Also
Jeetendra, 83, Stumbles & Falls At Sanjay Khan's Late Wife Zarine Khan's Prayer Meet In Mumbai;...
article-image

Jeetendra Movies

Jeetendra made his debut with the film Navrang in 1959. Later, in the 60s, 70s, and 80s, he starred in many popular films like Geet Gaya Patharon Ne, Caravan, Parichay, Nagin, The Burning Train, Himmatwala, Tohfa, and others.

For the past many years, he has kept himself away from acting. But, we are sure, the fans of the veteran actor would be keen to watch him on the big screens.

Tusshar Kapoor Movies

Meanwhile, Tusshar will next be seen in Masti 4, which is slated to release on November 21, 2025. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film also stars Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Nargis Fakhri.

Read Also
'How Do They Face The Females In Their House?': Woman Criticizes Masti 4 Trailer; Milap Zaveri...
article-image

The trailer of the movie was released a few days ago, and it has received mixed reviews. The first two instalments had done well at the box office, but the third part had failed to make a mark as it was leaked online even before the release.

So, now let's wait and watch what response Masti 4 will get.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sherlyn Chopra To Undergo Breast Implants Removal Surgery After Severe Chronic Pain, Says 'Live Life...

Sherlyn Chopra To Undergo Breast Implants Removal Surgery After Severe Chronic Pain, Says 'Live Life...

'Deeply Saddened': South Superstar Allu Arjun Condoles Victims Of Delhi Car Blast, Extends...

'Deeply Saddened': South Superstar Allu Arjun Condoles Victims Of Delhi Car Blast, Extends...

'It Was A Minor Fall': Tusshar Kapoor Shares Jeetendra's Health Update

'It Was A Minor Fall': Tusshar Kapoor Shares Jeetendra's Health Update

'I Will Forever Cherish...': Telugu Superstar Chiranjeevi Mourns Dharmendra's Death, Deletes Post...

'I Will Forever Cherish...': Telugu Superstar Chiranjeevi Mourns Dharmendra's Death, Deletes Post...

Jurassic World: Rebirth OTT Release Date Locked- Here's To Know Everything About Scarlett...

Jurassic World: Rebirth OTT Release Date Locked- Here's To Know Everything About Scarlett...