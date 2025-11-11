'It Was A Minor Fall': Tusshar Kapoor Shares Jeetendra's Health Update

Jeetendra / Tusshar Kapoor

Veteran actor Jeetendra, on Monday, had fallen at Zarine Khan's prayer meet in Mumbai. The video went viral on social media, and his fans have been worried about the actor's health. Now, Tusshar Kapoor has shared a health update about his father.

While talking to Bombay Times, Tusshar said, “He is absolutely fine. According to him, it was just a minor fall."

In the video, we can see that Jeetendra was entering the venue of the prayer meet, and he missed a step, and stumbled. Quickly, people around came to pick him up. He was fine and walked in the venue properly.

Later, after coming out he was seen joking about it with the paparazzi. Check out the video below...

Jeetendra Movies

Jeetendra made his debut with the film Navrang in 1959. Later, in the 60s, 70s, and 80s, he starred in many popular films like Geet Gaya Patharon Ne, Caravan, Parichay, Nagin, The Burning Train, Himmatwala, Tohfa, and others.

For the past many years, he has kept himself away from acting. But, we are sure, the fans of the veteran actor would be keen to watch him on the big screens.

Tusshar Kapoor Movies

Meanwhile, Tusshar will next be seen in Masti 4, which is slated to release on November 21, 2025. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film also stars Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Nargis Fakhri.

The trailer of the movie was released a few days ago, and it has received mixed reviews. The first two instalments had done well at the box office, but the third part had failed to make a mark as it was leaked online even before the release.

So, now let's wait and watch what response Masti 4 will get.