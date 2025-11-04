 'How Do They Face The Females In Their House?': Woman Criticizes Masti 4 Trailer; Milap Zaveri Defends His Film
The trailer of Masti 4 was released on Tuesday, and it has received mostly negative reviews from the netizens. A female netizen took to X (Twitter) to slam the trailer of the film, and director Milap Zaveri replied to her and defended his movie. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 10:33 PM IST
The trailer of Masti 4 was released on Tuesday, and the audience had high expectations from it because it is a franchise film. However, it has failed to impress the netizens, and a female netizen took to X (Twitter) to criticize the trailer of Masti 4. She tweeted, "How do they face the females in their house after doing such films, you will never know (sic)."

She further wrote, "If DISGUST was a genre, this trailer is the topper. Full confidence in our janta to watch & have no issues with the content. Arrey it's just 'fun' yaar (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

Milap Zaveri Defends His Film Masti 4

Milap, who has directed the film, replied to the netizen and defended his movie. He tweeted, "Mam pls do see the film. You may be pleasantly surprised. Women have a v strong role and POV (sic)."

Netizens Not Impressed With Masti 4 Trailer

A lot of netizens are not impressed with Masti 4 trailer. They are calling it 'cheap' and 'vulgar'. While the trailer has left everyone disappointed, let's wait and watch how the film turns out to be.

Masti 4 Cast & Release Date

Masti 4 stars Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Riteish Deshmukh, Nargis Fakhri, Arshad Warsi, Ruhii Singh, Shreya Sharma, Elnaaz Norouzi, Shaad Randhawa, Nishant Singh Malkani, and Natalia Janoszek.

The film is slated to release on November 21, 2025. It won't be getting a solo release as three more movies are scheduled to release on the same date, Farhan Akhtar starrer 120 Bahadur, Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D: Ghosts Of The Past, and Manish Malhotra's production venture Gustaakh Ishq.

It will be interesting to see which movie will make a mark at the box office.

