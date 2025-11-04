Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 4: Angad Confesses His Love For Vrinda

Jio Hotstar

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 4: Today's episode starts with Tulsi telling Rithik that they have to find the girl who was earlier in a relationship with Ranvijay. She tells Rithik to find the girl before Angad and Mitali's sangeet function. Kiran asks Mihir about the issues between him and Tulsi. Mihir tells him that it is just because of the discussion about children, and nothing major.

Later, Tulsi and Noina apply mehendi on their hands. Tulsi gets Mihir's 'M' written on her hand with mehendi, and even Noina gets 'M' written on her hand. She tells Tulsi that she loves someone with the letter M and looks at Mihir. But, later, Noina reveals that she is actually talking about her niece Mitali, who is like a daughter to her.

Munni gets Rithik's 'R' written on her hand with mehendi. Shobha sees it and jokingly asks Munni about the guy whose name starts with R. Rithik also comes and starts asking her about it. Later, Shobha leaves from there, but Rithik follows Munni and keeps asking about it. So, she tells Rithik that it is the name of her cow.

Meanwhile, the mehendi artist asks Angad his wife's name to write on the hand. He starts imagining Vrinda around him, and tells her name. But, Rithik overhears it and stops the mehendi artist from writing Vrinda's name.

Angad takes Rithik outside the house and confesses his love for Vrinda. Rithik tells him that it is too late, as he is already engaged and going to get married to Mitali. However, Rithik advises Angad to confess his love to Vrinda to know what she thinks about it.

Meanwhile, in the chawl, Vrinda is having a conversation with a friend. The friend tells Vrinda that she has fallen in love with Angad. But Vrinda says even if she loves Angad, nothing can happen between them because of the class difference.

Later, Mitali tells Rithik that she has a friend who is into technology, and she will find out who Munmun is. Rithik becomes very happy and gets excited to know about Munmun.

Noina and Pari are having a conversation, and the former sees the letter 'R' written with mehendi on the latter's hand, and they talk about Ranvijay. Pari sees the letter 'M' written on Noina's hand and asks her about it. So, she says that the 'M' is for Mitali. However, Pari understands that for Noina, 'M' stands for Mihir.

While Tulsi is showing her mehendi design to Mihir, Noina also comes there and shows her design to him. Even Mihir gets shocked to see 'M' written on Noina's hand, but she tells him the same thing that 'M' is for Mitali. Kiran overhears their conversation and gets suspicious about Noina.

Now, let's wait and watch what will happen in tomorrow's episode.