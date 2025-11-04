Govinda Issues Apology To Family's Pandit Ji After Wife Sunita Ahuja's Disparaging Remarks About Him

Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, in a podcast with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra, spoke about their family's astrologer, Pandit Mukesh Shukla, and her remarks grabbed everyone's attention. Now, the actor has shared a public apology, praising Pandit Mukesh Shukla and condemning Sunita's comments.

According to Mid-day, the Partner actor, in a video, said, "My wife made disparaging remarks against Pandit Mukesh Shukla on the podcast, and I condemn them. My deepest apologies."

"Pandit Mukesh Ji and his family have been with me in tough times, and I respect him a lot," Govinda further added.

Sunita Ahuja's Remark For Pandit Ji

During the podcast, when Paras said that some pandits don’t always have the right intentions, Sunita quickly said, “We also have one in our house, Govinda’s pandit. He is also like this only, gets pujas done, charges Rs. 2 lakhs. I tell him that you should pray on your own, unka karaaya hua puja paath kuch kaam nahi aane wala hai."

“God will accept the prayers that you do on your own. I don’t believe in all this. Even if I donate or do any good deed, I do it with my own hands for my karma. Darne wala darr jaata hai." she added.

Govinda and Sunita have been making it to the headlines this year for multiple reasons. Earlier this year, there were reports that they are heading for a divorce. However, later the actor's manager revealed that even though Sunita had filed for divorce, they had settled issues, and are still together.

Sunita Ahuja On Govinda's Affair Rumours

While interacting with Paras, Sunita also opened up about the rumours of Govinda having an affair with a Marathi actress. She said, "I have said this many times to the media that I have also heard it. But, till the moment I don’t see him with my own eyes or catch him red-handed, I can’t declare anything. I have heard that it’s a Marathi actress."