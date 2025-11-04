 'Vulgarity Bhari Padi Hai': Masti 4 Trailer Fails To Impress Netizens
'Vulgarity Bhari Padi Hai': Masti 4 Trailer Fails To Impress Netizens

The trailer of Masti 4 was released on Tuesday. The film stars the original lead actors, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, and Riteish Deshmukh, and Nargis Fakhri, Arshad Warsi, and Tusshar Kapoor have joined the cast. Well, netizens are not impressed with the trailer, and they are calling it 'cheap' and 'vulgar'.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 09:32 PM IST
article-image
YouTube: Masti 4 Trailer

The trailer of Masti 4 was supposed to be launched last week. However, it was postponed, and finally, the makers unveiled the trailer on Tuesday. The film stars the original lead actors, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, and Riteish Deshmukh, and Nargis Fakhri, Arshad Warsi, and Tusshar Kapoor have joined the cast.

There were a lot of expectations from the trailer because it is a franchise film. But, netizens are not impressed with Masti 4 trailer and they are calling it 'cheap' and 'vulgar'. Check out the trailer below...

A netizen commented, "Funny to kuch nhi h bs vulgarity bhari padi hai (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Very cheap (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Extreme level ki vulgerity daal kr mastii 4 bna di (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Masti 4 Release Date

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Masti 4 also stars Ruhii Singh, Shreya Sharma, Elnaaz Norouzi, Shaad Randhawa, Nishant Singh Malkani, and Natalia Janoszek. The film is slated to release on November 21, 2025.

Masti Franchise

The Masti franchise started in 2004. The first part of adult comedy received a fantastic response, and it was a hit at the box office. After nine years, in 2013, the makers released Grand Masti, which also did very well at the box office.

In 2016, the third instalment, Great Grand Masti was released, but due to being leaked online before releasing in theatres, the film failed to make a mark at the box office. And now, the makers are coming with Masti 4, the first instalment of the franchise.

While the trailer has failed to impress the netizens, let's see what response the film will get once it releases.

