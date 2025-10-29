Watch Ikkis Trailer: Agastya Nanda Looks Impressive As War Hero Arun Khetarpal, Dharmendra Brings Gravitas As His Father

The makers of Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra's Ikkis unveiled the trailer of the film, a biographical drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal who was India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee. The film, directed by National Award–winning filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, is set to release in December 2025.

The trailer of Ikkis offers a first look at the journey of Khetarpal, who displayed extraordinary courage during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, earning the country's highest military honour posthumously at just 21.

The trailer begins with Arun's days at the National Defence Academy and gives a glimpse of his leadership as the captain of the Foxtrot squadron. It also hints at the discipline and determination that defined him.

Veteran actor Dharmendra appears as Lt Col (later Brigadier) ML Khetarpal, Arun's father, and the film seems structured around his perspective, as he tries to understand his son's fearless actions on the battlefield.

Agastya Nanda, stepping into Aru's role, appears to bring a youthful energy to the character, while Simar Bhatia and Jaideep Ahlawat are also seen in the trailer. The visuals suggest a mix of personal moments, military training, and battlefield sequences, giving viewers a sense of the challenges and decisions that shaped Arun's short but impactful life.

The trailer hints that the film will explore broader themes such as patriotism, morality, and the resilience of youth under pressure. The focus on Arun's personal and professional journey indicates a blend of war drama and biographical storytelling.

Ikkis is expected to offer a glimpse into the life of a young hero whose courage left a lasting mark, with Raghavan returning to the big screen to direct a story grounded in historical events.

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas this December. The makers have not unveiled its release date yet.