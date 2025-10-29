Enrique Mumbai Concert: Rakul Preet Singh, Rubina Dilaik, Jay Bhanushali & Other Celebs Attend - VIDEOS

Grammy-winning global pop star Enrique Iglesias is back in India after 13 years, set to perform two highly anticipated concerts at MMRDA Grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), on October 29 and 30. Known for hits like Hero, Bailamos, Escape, and Addicted, Enrique's Mumbai concert has become a star-studded affair, with several Bollywood and industry celebrities attending to catch a glimpse of the global icon.

Several photos and videos have surfaced on social media, giving a glimpse of the celebrities who reached the venue to enjoy the highly-anticipated gig.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh was spotted outside the Bandra venue with her actor-filmmaker-husband Jackky Bhagnani. They were seen walking hand-in-hand as they entered the venue. Actress Pragya Jaiswal also joined them as they posed for paparazzi.

Actress and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik was seen running towards the entry gate ahead of the concert. She was accompanied by her actor-husband Abhinav Shukla.

Other popular actors including Jay Bhanushali, Sharad Kelkar, Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar, Disha Parmar also attended Enrique's concert.

Check out their videos here:

Social media is buzzing with pictures and videos of celebrities arriving at the venue ahead of the concerts, making it one of the most talked-about events in the city.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, actors like Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Ranveer Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Arbaaz Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri and Rasha Thadani are expected to attend the concert.

Others including Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora are also expected to grace the concert.

Reportedly, members of the Ambani family are also said to be attending Enrique's much-awaited gig.

With a 60-member international production crew, a lavish menu, and a Bollywood-meets-Spanish-pop twist in store, Enrique's return to Mumbai promises to be nothing short of spectacular.