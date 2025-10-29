Karan Johar & Malaika Arora Compare Entrepreneur To Shashi Tharoor On Pitch To Get Rich, Congress Leader's Reaction Is Unmissable - VIDEO

Pitch To Get Rich, the latest fashion entrepreneur reality show streaming on JioHotstar, has been making waves not just for its business pitches but also for its light-hearted and unexpected moments. Recently, a clip from an episode featuring judges Karan Johar and Malaika Arora went viral after the duo compared an entrepreneur to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

During the episode, as the entrepreneur presented his pitch, Karan asked, "Aapko kya kisi ne kaha hai aap Shashi Tharoor jaise dikhte hai?" to which Malaika Arora added, "Dikhte hai aur baat bhi karte hai vaise hi."

The clip surfaced on social media, attracting attention from Tharoor himself. Reacting with humour, he tweeted, "Must say to Karan Johar and Malaika Arora that it’s clearly been too long since they’ve met me."

Must say to Karan Johar and Malaika Arora that’s it’s clearly been too long since they’ve met me!! https://t.co/wfkIYxNwqj — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 29, 2025

Fans and netizens largely supported Tharoor and commented that the entrepreneur did not resemble him.

"Seedhe the Emperor of Suave se hee compare kar Diya uncle Ji ko," commented a user.

Another wrote, "No wonder they forgot that fakes do not even come close to the original."

Here's how others reacted:

About Pitch To Get Rich

Pitch To Get Rich is backed by Karan's production house, Dharmatic Entertainment, and the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund. Marketed as India’s biggest fashion-focused reality show, it follows 14 entrepreneurs as they pitch their brands to the judges for funding and mentorship.

Alongside Karan and Malaika, the judges' panel includes renowned celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Each episode also features celebrity guest judges such as Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar, and Saif Ali Khan, who weigh in on the entrepreneurs' pitches and offer guidance.

The show has often been compared to Shark Tank, but with a fashion-centric twist, giving India's emerging designers and entrepreneurs a platform to showcase their talent, creativity, and business acumen.

The show is also becoming known for its fun, unpredictable interactions that keep audiences engaged beyond the business pitches.