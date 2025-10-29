'He Is God': Harshvardhan Rane Requests Media Not To Compare Him With Shah Rukh Khan Amid Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Success

Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who is currently celebrating the success of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, has requested the media to avoid comparing him with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Recently, a news portal reported that after Shah Rukh, Harshvardhan is the only actor to deliver two hits in a single year.

Responding to the comparison, Harshvardhan was quick to clarify his stance, calling Shah Rukh "God" and stating that he does not want to be compared to the Bollywood icon.

The actor stated that while he is grateful for his growing success, he prefers to carve his own path rather than be measured against someone of SRK's legendary stature.

The headline of the post read, "Box Office: With Only 87.9 Crore Total, Harshvardhan Rane Achieves A Record No Other Bollywood Actor Could Touch Post-COVID."

Reacting to it, Harshvardhan wrote, "Unhone 1 saal mein 2 baar apne God level stardom se kiya, mera 1 saal mein 2 baar unhey follow karne se hua hai! Please I beg to not even put my name along with his in any article, he is God, aur mein unka ek mamuli pujari hoon."

Harshvardhan has been gaining attention for his consistent performances and box office success, and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat marks another milestone in his career. The film, also starring Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa, hit theaters a few days ago and clashed with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma at the box office. Despite minimal promotions, Harshvardhan's film has been performing fairly well, receiving mixed reviews.

The film has reportedly earned a total of Rs 57.30 crore.

For those unversed, earlier this year, Harshvardhan's Sanam Teri Kasam also re-released in theatres and and earned over Rs 50 crore at the box office.