Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert: When Spanish Singer Kissed A Girl On Stage During His Pune Concert In 2012 - Watch Video

Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias will be performing in India after 13 years. His concert is going to take place in Mumbai on October 29 and 30. Enrique had last performed in India in 2012. 13 years ago, his concert had become the talk of the town, as the singer kissed a female fan on the stage.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 02:44 PM IST
article-image
When Enrique Iglesias Kissed A Girl On Stage In Pune

Enrique had a concert in Pune in 2012. During the concert, he called a female fan on stage and even told her to sing a song along with him. Later he hugged and kissed her. Check out the video below...

Enrique showing such a gesture towards his fans during the concerts is nothing new. So, we wonder whether something like this will happen in Mumbai as well. Let's wait and watch.

While announcing his concert in Mumbai, the singer had said, "I’ve missed performing in India; the fans there are some of the most loyal and passionate in the world. Since my first show back in 2004, the love has always been unreal. I can’t wait to get back to Mumbai and bring them this new show."

Enrique Iglesias To Meet Shah Rukh Khan?

According to reports, the singer will be meeting Shah Rukh Khan on October 30. The reports also suggest that the two will be teaming for a song in King. However, there's no official confirmation about it.

Enrique Iglesias To Visit the Taj Mahal?

According to Hindustan Times, Enrique will be visiting the Taj Mahal after his concerts in Mumbai. A source had told the portal,  “He regrets not seeing the Taj Mahal during his last trip and is now eager to immerse himself in the beauty of this historic site. Enrique Iglesias enjoys exploring the culture of every city he performs in, as demonstrated by his visits in the past."

